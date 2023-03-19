This $12 Best-Selling Blanket With 112,700+ Five-Star Ratings Keeps Shoppers at the ‘Perfect Temperature’

Breathable yet cozy, this lightweight fleece is perfect for spring.

Published on March 19, 2023 06:00AM EDT
Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw Blanket - Light Grey Lightweight Blankets
Even though warmer weather is coming soon, cozying up with a soft blanket is a year-round luxury. After a long day, there’s nothing better than wrapping up in a blanket and lounging around. While it might be time to put away the heavier blankets, breaking out the best cooling blankets for the warmer months is an easy way to achieve that comfort. The Bedsure Fleece Blanket is a well-loved lightweight option—especially come spring and summer.

Amazon’s best-selling blanket has soft fleece that’s gentle on the skin. However, since the blanket’s designed to not get too warm, it’s still lightweight and breathable—keeping you cool on warmer days. While the solid fleece blanket looks chic tossed over the back of a chair or in a blanket basket, it can be used inside or outside, making it a great addition to summer camping trips or cozying around a fire. 

The blanket comes in a whopping 28 different color options ranging from neutrals to bold colors. Available in almost as many sizes as colors, the fleece’s size options are: baby, kids, throw, throw xl, twin, twin xl, full/queen, and king/Cali king. Hurry, because the throw size is on sale for 20 percent off for a limited time.

With more than 112,700 five-star ratings, the affordable blanket has received rave reviews on Amazon. A great lightweight option, a self-proclaimed “picky sleeper” who dislikes hot comforters “fell in love with this blanket after one night of sleep.” “It keeps you the perfect temperature. Not too hot or cold, but just the right amount of warm,” and they even purchased a second blanket. 

Designed to withstand the test of time, the fleece blanket has a neat stitching to ensure tightly connected seams that are less likely to become loose. The blanket is also resistant to fading and shedding over time.

Another reviewer with kids notes that the “fleece blanket is made up of withstanding material.” The reviewer’s children “drag these from their bedroom to the living room, and from one place to another.” However, “the fabric has remained unchanged, and the quality [is] just as the first day they were delivered.”

Swap out your heavy winter blankets for the cool Bedsure Fleece Blanket in time for the spring and summer. Get the blanket starting at $10. 

