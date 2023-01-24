This Duvet Cover Is ‘Super Soft, Lightweight, and Breathable’—and It’s on Sale Starting at $27

There are so many factors that can determine how well you sleep, and one of them is the comfort of your bed. A great mattress, a comfy mattress topper, and a set of high-quality sheets can all help create your ultimate sleeping environment, but there’s another detail that you won’t want to overlook: your duvet cover. If you suddenly find yourself shopping for a new cover and you’re hoping to make your search short, Amazon shoppers love this best-selling set that’s on sale in select sizes and colors for just $27.

The Bedsure queen size three-piece bedding set comes with one duvet cover and two shams, and it’s the top-selling style in Amazon’s Bedding Duvet Cover Sets category with 36,100 perfect ratings and 4,200 five-star reviews. The set is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. The queen size is on sale in white, but you can also scoop up a set in 14 other neutral and bright colors for a little bit more. Regardless of the color or size you choose, shoppers are obsessed with the comfort of this set.

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $40); amazon.com.

“Initially purchased for our Airbnb, I now have them in every room of our house,” wrote a five-star reviewer who said the duvet cover is “so, so soft.”

The duvet cover and shams are made from a “premium microfiber fabric” that’s “smooth and breathable,” according to the brand. Plus, both Bedsure and shoppers point out that the weight of the duvet cover works for year-round use, so you won’t have to worry about swapping this set out for a different one once spring and summer arrive.

“By far the best duvet [cover] I’ve gotten, and you can’t beat the price. It’s super soft, lightweight, and breathable,” shared a shopper.

The duvet cover also has two more helpful features. First, there are eight ties inside of the cover, so you can easily attach it to your preferred duvet insert without worrying about them sliding while you sleep. And the cover has a unique zipper closure, which means you can close your duvet insert inside much faster without the hassle of buttons.

“This is the perfect cover,” said a reviewer who also highlighted the duvet cover’s zippers and inside loops. They added, “It came with two pillow cases that match and are so cute too! [I] definitely recommend purchasing—this duvet cover is amazing!”

By swapping out your old duvet cover and shams for the Bedsure style, you can transform your bed in one simple step. While you can, scoop one up on sale for just $27 when you buy a set in white to experience the comfort and style Amazon shoppers can’t stop sharing about.