This Duvet Cover Is ‘Super Soft, Lightweight, and Breathable’—and It’s on Sale Starting at $27

Plus, it comes with two shams.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 08:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

BEDSURE White Duvet Cover Queen Size Tout
Photo:

Amazon

There are so many factors that can determine how well you sleep, and one of them is the comfort of your bed. A great mattress, a comfy mattress topper, and a set of high-quality sheets can all help create your ultimate sleeping environment, but there’s another detail that you won’t want to overlook: your duvet cover. If you suddenly find yourself shopping for a new cover and you’re hoping to make your search short, Amazon shoppers love this best-selling set that’s on sale in select sizes and colors for just $27. 

The Bedsure queen size three-piece bedding set comes with one duvet cover and two shams, and it’s the top-selling style in Amazon’s Bedding Duvet Cover Sets category with 36,100 perfect ratings and 4,200 five-star reviews. The set is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. The queen size is on sale in white, but you can also scoop up a set in 14 other neutral and bright colors for a little bit more. Regardless of the color or size you choose, shoppers are obsessed with the comfort of this set.

BEDSURE White Duvet Cover Queen Size

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $40); amazon.com.

“Initially purchased for our Airbnb, I now have them in every room of our house,” wrote a five-star reviewer who said the duvet cover is “so, so soft.” 

The duvet cover and shams are made from a “premium microfiber fabric” that’s “smooth and breathable,” according to the brand. Plus, both Bedsure and shoppers point out that the weight of the duvet cover works for year-round use, so you won’t have to worry about swapping this set out for a different one once spring and summer arrive. 

“By far the best duvet [cover] I’ve gotten, and you can’t beat the price. It’s super soft, lightweight, and breathable,” shared a shopper.

The duvet cover also has two more helpful features. First, there are eight ties inside of the cover, so you can easily attach it to your preferred duvet insert without worrying about them sliding while you sleep. And the cover has a unique zipper closure, which means you can close your duvet insert inside much faster without the hassle of buttons.

“This is the perfect cover,” said a reviewer who also highlighted the duvet cover’s zippers and inside loops. They added, “It came with two pillow cases that match and are so cute too! [I] definitely recommend purchasing—this duvet cover is amazing!”

By swapping out your old duvet cover and shams for the Bedsure style, you can transform your bed in one simple step. While you can, scoop one up on sale for just $27 when you buy a set in white to experience the comfort and style Amazon shoppers can’t stop sharing about.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Wayfair Fresh Start Sale Tout
Hurry! Wayfair’s Fresh-Start Sale Is Going on Right Now, and You Can Get Up to 72% Off
Best Duvet Inserts
The 9 Best Duvet Inserts, According to Our In-Depth Testing
Commerce Photo Composite
The 16 Best Duvet Covers to Transform the Look and Feel of Your Bed
best places to buy bedding
The 19 Best Places to Buy Bedding of 2023
Amazon customer-loved pillows and bedding
These Are Amazon's Most-Loved Bedding Sets, Pillows, and Duvet Covers—and So Many Are on Sale
Early Black Friday Bed Sheets Deals Roundup
Amazon, Brooklinen, and Wayfair All Have Deals on Bed Sheets for Up to 70% Off
Bedsure Linen Sheets Set
These Breathable Linen Sheets Offer 'the Best Night's Sleep Ever,' According to Shoppers
Best Quilts for Every Style
The 10 Best Quilts for Every Style of 2023
Comfort Space Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set
These Cooling Bed Sheets With Over 12,300 Five-Star Ratings Are 'Life Changing'—and They're on Sale
Commerce Photo Composite
14 Cooling Comforters That Will Keep You Sweat-Free All Night Long
best cooling sheets
The 9 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
sheets
Shoppers Love These Crisp Percale Sheets That Are 'Cool to the Touch'—and They're on Sale
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Cooling Blankets for Hot Sleepers
Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set Super Soft Microfiber 1800 Thread Count Luxury Egyptian Sheets
Amazon Shoppers Say These Sheets Are the Best—and They Have 91,000 Ratings
Linenspa 2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
The Best-Selling Mattress Topper at Amazon Has 73,300 Perfect Ratings—and the Queen Size Is Only $60
Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
The 62 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List