The Buttery Soft Cooling Sheets That Deliver ‘Hotel Quality at a Fraction of the Price’ Are Up to 50% Off

The time has officially come to swap out your heavy bedding for some new, cooling sheets. Not only will you be less inclined to crank up the air conditioner, you’ll also save some cash while you’re at it. Speaking of saving money, this breathable sheet set that’s beloved by thousands is currently up to 50 percent off.

The Bedsure Cooling Bed Sheet Set is ultra popular on Amazon and has shoppers describing it as “truly hotel quality at a fraction of the price.” It’s also super soft, lightweight, and stylish. But you don’t have to book a room to experience luxury, because these sheets are on sale and going for as low as $16 right now.

Made with a thin yet durable polyester and microfiber blend, the sheets are perfect for hot sleepers. The material feels soft against the skin and has moisture-wicking abilities to draw sweat away from your body, even during the hot summer months. People who live in warm climates like Arizona, Hawaii, and Florida all love the sheets, and have given it a perfect five-star rating. One shopper even wrote, “These really do keep us from overheating at night! Plus, they feel very soft and silky.”

While the sheets are cooling, the “butter soft” feel is also worth noting. Reviewers swear the sheets do not wrinkle or pill and do not feel scratchy at all. Plus, the sheets look so nice on the bed thanks to the crimped hem that gives them a unique appearance. In fact, a shopper who titled their review, “The softest sheets I’ve ever laid on” says the affordable set is “in the league of luxury sheets.” That’s some high praise!

The set comes with a flat and a deep fitted sheet, plus two pillowcases (one for twin sheets). It’s available in seven sizes ranging from twin to California king and comes in 19 colors. The set definitely can fit in with whatever decor you already have at home. It’s no wonder shoppers are buying the sheets in multiple colors for both their bedrooms and guest room.

“I got into bed tonight and I'm in heaven. These are amazing,” wrote a fan who said they feel “so soft and beyond hotel quality” against their skin. “I love these and will be buying multiple colors now. You need to try these if you sleep in shorts or [your] skin touches the sheets.”

Want to see what all the hype is about? Snap up the Bedsure cooling sheets now while they’re up to 50 percent off.

