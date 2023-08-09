No Room for a Nightstand? This Clever Clip-On Bedside Shelf Is Just What You Need for Dorms and Small Spaces

And it’s on sale.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 06:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dorm Bedside Table Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Whether you're gearing up to head to your college dorm or have started to take stock of the limited bedroom space in your apartment, there are just a handful of things your bedside simply can't be without. If you've found yourself unable to accommodate a nightstand or you’re at the top of a limited bunk bed, you'll appreciate the sturdy $32 BedShelfie Bedside Shelf—a clever small-space alternative.

With its easy-to-install clamp design, the floating bedside table provides extra surface space for you to place a glass of water along with your phone, laptop, or books, and can hold up to 35 pounds. The sleek, built-in cable slots also make it an ideal charging station for your tech gear. It’s available in black and white options and is made from durable, eco-hard, recyclable plastic. While this specific style uses a 3.1 inch clamp to clip onto a bed frame or rail, BedShelfie also offers other designs, like the Slide variant, that can be used with box springs, and its Dorm Essential model, which boasts a unique pegboard configuration allowing you to customize it to meet your needs. 

Amazon BedShelfie Bedside Shelf

Amazon

One collegiate reviewer said the best-selling device was "amazing for top bunks" and raved, "this is perfect because I'm able to put my phone, laptop, and glasses on this." Plenty of shoppers have found other uses for the floating nightstand as well. A second customer stated that their cat slept next to them on it "without being covered by pillows or jostled in the middle of the night." They added, "unpacking and setup took all of 30 seconds, and it works perfectly."

It can even work as a little bedside entertainment center, according to a third reviewer, who used the shelf to hold their devices while streaming movies and shows in bed. They said, "It is the perfect size for an iPad or a smaller laptop to rest on it while still having room for a phone, wireless charger, and headphone case."

Easily give your tiny space more surface area with the BedShelfie Bedside Shelf. Get it while it’s on sale for $32 at Amazon thanks to a click-on-page coupon. And keep scrolling to shop more bedside solutions for small spaces below. 

Surblue Bedside Caddy

Amazon Surblue Bedside Caddy

Amazon

Modern Innovations Bedside Shelf

Amazon Modern Innovations Bedside Shelf

Amazon

Jumeihui Bedside Shelf Wall Mount

Amazon JUMEIHUI Bedside Shelf Wall Mount

Amazon

7uyuu Bunk Bed Shelf

Amazon 7UYUU Bunk Bed Shelf

Amazon

BedShelfie Bamboo Bedside Shelf

Amazon BedShelfie Bedside Shelf

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

easter-gnomes
Spring Trend Alert: Easter Gnomes Are the Latest Decorating Craze
Zappos sale
Zappos Put More Than 1,200 Comfy Sneakers on Sale for Up to 50% Off
Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber Tout
Even ‘Days of Scrubbing’ Are Made Easy and Painless With This Clever $30 Power Scrubber Kit
Related Articles
Mini fridge for dorm rooms Tout
Back to School Shopping? This ‘Spacious’ but Dorm-Perfect Mini Fridge Is Currently $60 Off
Clever Home Office Furniture Roundup Tout
Enhance Your Work-From-Home Space With These Multifunctional Furniture Finds for Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Nugget Ice Machine Roundup Tout
Psst! We Found Summer-Saving Countertop Nugget Ice Machines That Are on Sale for Up to 57% Off
Target Colorful Accent Pieces/Decor Sale Tout
My Home Is 50 Shades of Gray, so I’m Shopping Target’s Warm and Colorful Decor Sale—Starting at Just $4
Homesick candle on a blue patterned background
The 30 Best Housewarming Gifts of 2023
Best Nightstands
The 20 Best Nightstands of 2023
Best Vacuum Storage Bags of 2023
The 9 Best Vacuum Storage Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
The Best Garage Storage Systems
The 14 Best Garage Storage Systems of 2023
One of the best floating shelves on a pink background.
The 12 Best Floating Shelves of 2023
The 51 Best White Elephant Gifts That Everyone Will Actually Want
The 57 Best White Elephant Gifts of 2023 That Everyone Will Actually Want
Feng Shui bedroom
Feng Shui Decorating Tips
One of the best standing desk converters on a two-toned blue background.
The 6 Best Standing Desk Converters of 2023 to Upgrade Your Home Office
Commerce Photo Composite
36 Practical, Helpful Gift Ideas for a Sick or Injured Loved One
Real Simple Home 2022 hero image
This Year's Real Simple Home Is the Modern Florida Beach House of Your Dreams
Card Placeholder Image
22 Apartment Decorating Tips to Make Small Rooms Seem Bigger