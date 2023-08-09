Home Decorating No Room for a Nightstand? This Clever Clip-On Bedside Shelf Is Just What You Need for Dorms and Small Spaces And it’s on sale. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 06:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Whether you're gearing up to head to your college dorm or have started to take stock of the limited bedroom space in your apartment, there are just a handful of things your bedside simply can't be without. If you've found yourself unable to accommodate a nightstand or you’re at the top of a limited bunk bed, you'll appreciate the sturdy $32 BedShelfie Bedside Shelf—a clever small-space alternative. With its easy-to-install clamp design, the floating bedside table provides extra surface space for you to place a glass of water along with your phone, laptop, or books, and can hold up to 35 pounds. The sleek, built-in cable slots also make it an ideal charging station for your tech gear. It’s available in black and white options and is made from durable, eco-hard, recyclable plastic. While this specific style uses a 3.1 inch clamp to clip onto a bed frame or rail, BedShelfie also offers other designs, like the Slide variant, that can be used with box springs, and its Dorm Essential model, which boasts a unique pegboard configuration allowing you to customize it to meet your needs. Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $32 One collegiate reviewer said the best-selling device was "amazing for top bunks" and raved, "this is perfect because I'm able to put my phone, laptop, and glasses on this." Plenty of shoppers have found other uses for the floating nightstand as well. A second customer stated that their cat slept next to them on it "without being covered by pillows or jostled in the middle of the night." They added, "unpacking and setup took all of 30 seconds, and it works perfectly." Enhance Your Work-From-Home Space With These Multifunctional Furniture Finds for Up to 65% Off at Amazon It can even work as a little bedside entertainment center, according to a third reviewer, who used the shelf to hold their devices while streaming movies and shows in bed. They said, "It is the perfect size for an iPad or a smaller laptop to rest on it while still having room for a phone, wireless charger, and headphone case." Easily give your tiny space more surface area with the BedShelfie Bedside Shelf. Get it while it’s on sale for $32 at Amazon thanks to a click-on-page coupon. And keep scrolling to shop more bedside solutions for small spaces below. Surblue Bedside Caddy Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 Modern Innovations Bedside Shelf Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $18 Jumeihui Bedside Shelf Wall Mount Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 7uyuu Bunk Bed Shelf Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 BedShelfie Bamboo Bedside Shelf Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $28 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Spring Trend Alert: Easter Gnomes Are the Latest Decorating Craze Zappos Put More Than 1,200 Comfy Sneakers on Sale for Up to 50% Off Even ‘Days of Scrubbing’ Are Made Easy and Painless With This Clever $30 Power Scrubber Kit