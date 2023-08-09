No Room for a Nightstand? This Clever Clip-On Bedside Shelf Is Just What You Need for Dorms and Small Spaces

Whether you're gearing up to head to your college dorm or have started to take stock of the limited bedroom space in your apartment, there are just a handful of things your bedside simply can't be without. If you've found yourself unable to accommodate a nightstand or you’re at the top of a limited bunk bed, you'll appreciate the sturdy $32 BedShelfie Bedside Shelf—a clever small-space alternative.

With its easy-to-install clamp design, the floating bedside table provides extra surface space for you to place a glass of water along with your phone, laptop, or books, and can hold up to 35 pounds. The sleek, built-in cable slots also make it an ideal charging station for your tech gear. It’s available in black and white options and is made from durable, eco-hard, recyclable plastic. While this specific style uses a 3.1 inch clamp to clip onto a bed frame or rail, BedShelfie also offers other designs, like the Slide variant, that can be used with box springs, and its Dorm Essential model, which boasts a unique pegboard configuration allowing you to customize it to meet your needs.

Amazon

One collegiate reviewer said the best-selling device was "amazing for top bunks" and raved, "this is perfect because I'm able to put my phone, laptop, and glasses on this." Plenty of shoppers have found other uses for the floating nightstand as well. A second customer stated that their cat slept next to them on it "without being covered by pillows or jostled in the middle of the night." They added, "unpacking and setup took all of 30 seconds, and it works perfectly."

It can even work as a little bedside entertainment center, according to a third reviewer, who used the shelf to hold their devices while streaming movies and shows in bed. They said, "It is the perfect size for an iPad or a smaller laptop to rest on it while still having room for a phone, wireless charger, and headphone case."

Easily give your tiny space more surface area with the BedShelfie Bedside Shelf. Get it while it’s on sale for $32 at Amazon thanks to a click-on-page coupon. And keep scrolling to shop more bedside solutions for small spaces below.

