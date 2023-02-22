Amazon Launched a New Storefront Devoted to Soothing Bedroom Decor—and Finds Start at $11

Our bedrooms are a haven of comfort and character that allow us to unwind after a chaotic day (or simply find a moment of tranquility). However, worn-out sheets and faded pillowcases can kill the inviting atmosphere you're opting for. Now that Amazon has added a new Bedroom Refresh storefront, you can easily renew one of the most important rooms in your home.

The restful retreat shop is stocked with cozy comforts from snuggly duvets to beyond-basic pillows, which allow you to refresh your bedroom ahead of spring without splurging.

We scanned the new storefront to select the highest rated and buzziest must-haves of the season. These simple additions will make a major difference in your personal space and transform any sad beige room into a relaxing escape.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

If your pillows look flat, stained, and lumpy, it's time to replace them. This best-selling, editor-loved set comes in queen/standard and king sizes and features a plush, down-like fill and cooling gel fibers for maximum softness. A click-on-page coupon brings the standard pair down to $45.

To buy: From $45 with coupon (was from $50); amazon.com.

Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set

The quickest and easiest way to elevate your bedroom is with fresh sheets. Amazon Basics' three-piece set is available in a slew of sizes and colors to help you nail the perfect look. The ultra-soft polyester microfiber keeps you comfortable all year long.

To buy: From $11 (was from $15); amazon.com.

Bedsure Duvet Cover Set

Effortlessly spruce up your bedding and add vivid color to your bedroom with a duvet cover. This top-selling set includes two matching pillow shams and comes in a variety of rich shades, including olive green, burnt orange, mineral blue, and honey ginger.

To buy: From $30; amazon.com.

Utopia Bedding Full Body Pillow

This body pillow makes aches and pains for side sleepers a thing of the past. The top-rated design provides support for your head, neck, and back while preventing shoulder strain. Shoppers were impressed by how well the pillow kept its shape night after night.

To buy: From $21 (was $40); amazon.com.

PHF Cotton Waffle Weave Throw

Add style and a layer of coziness with this cotton waffle weave throw. It'll come in handy especially on those chilly nights unsteady of a bulky blanket. One five-star reviewer deemed it their "best blanket purchase ever."

To buy: $35 (was $46); amazon.com.

Sunbeam Royal Heated Personal Blanket

Late winter's unpredictable chill has nothing on this luxurious heated blanket. Add an extra layer of toastiness to your bed to keep warm and shiver-free throughout the night. With four heat settings, you're in complete control of your comfort—plus, it's machine-washable.

To buy: From $49 (was $80); amazon.com.

ViscoSoft Down Alternative Reversible Comforter

A fluffy and dreamy comforter for an affordable price, this down-alternative piece is made of high-quality, durable microfiber. In addition to being machine-washable, it is also reversible, earning it a 4.7 rating. "If you're looking for a soft, warm, comfy blanket, with just the right amount of weight to know you're covered, this is it," one shopper validated.

To buy: From $35; amazon.com.

Howhom Bed Wedge Pillow with Memory Foam Top

This versatile and ergonomic wedge pillow combines high-density support foam and gel-infused memory foam for the ultimate comfort. It can be used for back or knee support, to elevate your legs, or to assist in sitting up comfortably.

To buy: $33 with coupon (was $44); amazon.com.