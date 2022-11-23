It’s Your Lucky Day—The Viral, Editor-Loved Pillows With Over 147,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Half Off

A set of two is only $29 for a limited time.

Published on November 23, 2022 05:01PM EST

Beckham Hotel Collection Cooling Gel Bed Pillows
The feeling of plunging into a cool, fresh hotel bed at the end of a long day is like no other, and multiple pillow brands have attempted to replicate the feeling at home to no avail. Finally, one pillow emerges from the throng—one pillow to rule them all, as it were—to claim its rightful place on our beds, with over 147,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and stamps of approval from many on our editorial team: the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow.

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon majorly slashed prices across categories. There are thousands of deals on home, fashion, beauty, tech, holiday gifts, and more. Before we dive into shopping for friends and family on our gifting lists, we took a look at a few choice purchases that would update or elevate our day-to-day living, like this pillow which reviewers laud as “heaven to sleep on.” For a limited time only, you can buy this comfortable, breathable pillow for $29, a full fifty percent off thanks to a clickable on-page coupon.

Beckham Hotel Collection Cooling Gel Bed Pillows

Amazon

To buy: $29 (was $57); amazon.com.

The pillow itself is crafted from a super plush down alternative fill, practically overstuffed to give support to any sleeping position. It has a 250-thread sateen cotton covering and gel fibers that give it a satisfying cooling sensation shoppers love. One wrote that the Beckham Hotel Collection pillows “don’t get hot like others.” The pillows are also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning they’re made without materials deemed to be harmful.

The packed structure of the down keeps the inner fill from moving around, meaning the pillow has the softness of down with the support of memory foam. The bounce-back design is ideal for any sleep position, whether you sleep on your side, back, or front. As Real Simple shopping editor Lily Gray wrote during her time testing the pillow, “I always fluff my pillows before falling asleep, when I make my bed in the morning, and even a few times throughout the night—but since sleeping with the Beckham Hotel Collection pillows, I haven't had to fluff them once in nearly three months.”

If you’re not already convinced, one reviewer who shared that they have dealt with insomnia—with trouble both falling and staying asleep—praised the pillow’s ability to keep them sleeping throughout the night starting from their first sleep onwards. “I typically will wake up between 3 to 7 times a night,” they wrote. “Not this night. Once I fell asleep [using this pillow], I was 150 percent dead to the world. Out cold.” They added, “I slept for eleven hours. I was shocked.”

Whether you have trouble sleeping or simply want to elevate your nightly experience, the Beckham Hotel Collection set summons the delightful, cooling crispness and support we crave from a great pillow. Snag the set of two right now while it’s half off for a limited time before Black Friday.

