These Biker Shorts Are the Best $25 I've Spent on Amazon

Summer 2020 is undoubtedly the season of biker shorts. In fact, so long-gone are the days of workout clothing being worn exclusively for exercise that most people on the hunt for the perfect high-waisted biker shorts likely have no intention of wearing them for physical activity at all. At least, that's the conciliatory hypothesis I make to myself as I sit on my computer for hours in the Yogalicious High Waist Squat Proof 9" Biker Shorts with Side Pockets for Women.

Regardless of how you intend to wear biker shorts this season, you’re definitely planning to wear a pair at some point. And if you’ve been surveying the options, you’ve likely noticed that a lot of high-end brands in the exercise, lifestyle, and fashion spaces have started putting out variations of the style in popular prints, like camo and leopard, as well as solids. While luxury brands like Beyond Yoga ($68; revolve.com) and Alo Yoga ($56 and up; aloyoga.com) typically have a leg up on the long-term quality of less expensive options, it can be hard to justify spending over double what you may have intended for somewhat nominal product differences.

Image zoom amazon.com

And this is where my Yogalicious find comes into play. I’m always wary of purchasing clothing on Amazon because, in the past, I’ve found the prices too good to be true to my expectations of quality and fit. These biker shorts have rocked that pattern. I chose the high-waisted shorts in the green camo print, and the pattern coupled with the quality stitching and durable leg pockets rivals similar looks I’ve seen and owned from pricier brands. The fit is flattering, with a thick material that manages to smooth and support my stomach and thighs without making my body look pinched in certain spots, like some too-tight clothes are wont to do.

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: from $23; amazon.com.

I can only assume these biker shorts, so far boasting a cumulative 4.7-star rating from 500 shoppers, will be the next big thing on Amazon. Many of the reviewers echo almost identical sentiments to my own, with one calling the bottoms the “best thing I’ve ever purchased on here honestly.” This five-star reviewer went on to say, “I cannot stress enough how well these fit. They don’t squeeze or tuck anything in, they don’t slip around and, best of all, the material is so soft somehow?? Usually spandex are really tight and hard on the seams to the skin but these are so smooth on the inside and outside. Really incredible quality. If you’re considering it, let this be a sign. BUY IT.”

Several reviewers attest to the shorts’ fabric meeting the Goldilocks standard: just the right thickness to workout in without being so thick that you get too hot. (Although one explains material type can vary depending on the pattern you get.) My Amazon-shopping peers and I love the shorts for even more than the flattering and comfortable fit, though. With a pocket on the side of each thigh and tucked into the waistband, you have three convenient locations to slide essentials like your keys or phone if you’re running out the door without a bag or just want to keep them very accessible. And, with 16 colors and designs, Yogalicious’ versatile shorts will match an array of styles.

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: from $23; amazon.com.

“These shorts are SO soft, comfy, and they have POCKETS. Perfect for working out (even HIIT) or just lounging around the house,” one five-star reviewer explains. “They’re compression shorts but not uncomfortable at all and don’t have the super tight top band.”