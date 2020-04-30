Need a Cloth Face Mask? Here's Where to Buy Them
Many retailers now stock the new essentials.
Just as individuals have made efforts to help stop the spread of coronavirus through social distancing, working from home, and proper hand-washing, retailers have pivoted their resources to produce essentials that are currently in demand. For instance, many beauty and wellness brands are now making hand sanitizer, while other fashion, home, and sports retailers are selling cloth face masks.
On April 3, the CDC began recommending people (even those who don’t feel sick) wear cloth face masks when they must be around others in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While you can sew your own reusable face mask if you have the resources and skills to do so, you can also order non-medical cloth coverings online thanks to a few innovative retailers.
If you’re wondering where to find cloth face masks in stock, the good news is, you can now get them everywhere from personalized Etsy shops to large retailers like Reformation and Onzie. Keep scrolling to discover 14 brands that have added cloth face masks to their offerings.
Etsy
It should come as no surprise that many crafty Etsy shop owners are using their skills to sew cloth face masks. A quick search for the product on Etsy brings up over 300,000 results, including washable and filtered options. If you want to support small businesses and individual creators, this is a great place to shop.
To buy: prices vary; etsy.com.
Reformation
Popular fashion brand Reformation now offers a pack of five reusable tied face masks for $25, but keep in mind that you can only add them to existing orders of $35 or more. You can also pay $25 to donate five masks to communities and essential workers in need.
To buy: $25; reformation.com.
Onzie
Activewear retailer Onzie recently added cloth face masks to its offerings. They’re made from up-cycled fabrics, and Onzie is donating the proceeds to healthcare workers through the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. A two-pack of assorted colors and patterns is available for $24.
To buy: $24; onzie.com.
Vida
Apparel and accessories retailer Vida offers machine-washable cotton masks in a variety of colors. You can order just one, a pair, or a four-pack of the cloth masks. They come with adjustable straps and a multi-layer filter, which Vida recommends swapping out with one of its replacement filters once a week. Ten percent of the profits will be donated to support local COVID-19 relief efforts.
To buy: $10; shopvida.com.
New Republic
New Republic is a footwear brand, but that hasn’t stopped it from using its resources to produce cotton face masks to meet the public’s new needs. Each three-pack of machine-washable masks is $12, and for each mask sold, New Republic will donate a mask to someone in need in its Los Angeles community.
To buy: $12; shopnewrepublic.com.
Buck Mason
Menswear brand Buck Mason added antimicrobial face masks to its assortment of accessories available to shop online. Made with a jersey cotton or polyester and rayon blend, each mask is made to last for up to 30 washes and has an inner layer treated with anti-microbial coating. You can pre-order a pack of five masks for $20—they’re set to ship the week of May 18.
To buy: $20; buckmason.com.
Los Angeles Apparel
You can order a $30 three-pack of cotton masks in the color or pattern of your choice from Los Angeles Apparel. Made of 100 percent cotton, the masks have adjustable noses you can form to fit your face and come with two straps that you can tie and tighten as needed. Each purchase also helps Los Angeles Apparel donate masks to essential workers.
To buy: $30; losangelesapparel.com.
Casetify
Casetify is no longer just a place to go for new phone cases, it’s also a cloth face mask retailer. With a buy one, donate one model, Casetify offers reusable cotton masks in five solid colors, along with filter inserts. With each cloth mask sold, it will donate a surgical mask to healthcare workers and medical responders.
To buy: $15; casetify.com.
Abacaxi
Right now, you can pre-order cotton face masks from Abacaxi to be shipped out in late May. They come with filter pockets, though you’ll have to order the filters separately. The retailer is also offering a promotion so shoppers can get a complimentary face mask with any clothing purchase.
To buy: from $30; abacaxi-nyc.com.
Caraa
Luxury sports brand Caraa now offers a five-pack of washable face masks made out of repurposed materials from its usual production line. This way, it reduces waste and provides a new essential for customers. Caraa is also matching every purchase with a donation to New York’s coronavirus relief efforts. The masks are available for pre-order now and are set to ship in May.
To buy: $25; caraasport.com.
String King
String King is a sporting goods retailer specializing in lacrosse, hockey, baseball, and softball equipment and apparel, but now, it’s using its resources to create fabric masks. The two-ply cloth face masks are machine-washable and made at String King’s Los Angeles facility. You can buy a single mask for $7 or place larger bulk orders.
To buy: $7; stringking.com.
Subzero
For every reusable cotton mask sold from Subzero, the brand will donate one to someone in need. You can choose from a basic unfiltered mask or a premium filtered option for $10 more. The premium masks feature a carbon filter and a particle filter sewn in between the outer layers, and both options are available in a variety of patterns and designs.
To buy: from $19; subzero.com.
Shabby Chic
Fashion and sports retailers aren’t the only ones stepping up to produce cloth face masks. You can also find some at home decor and furniture stores, like Shabby Chic, which now sells a set of two cotton masks that are safe to clean in the washing machine. The masks have quickly garnered a large waitlist, but Shabby Chic is adding new inventory daily to meet the high demand.
To buy: $14; shabbychic.com.
Custom Ink
You can buy a pack of basic cloth faces or triple-ply cotton face masks from Custom Ink, a source for customized apparel and accessories. The basic option is made of a single-ply cotton and spandex blend that feels similar to a stretchy T-shirt, while the triple-ply option is made of 100 percent cotton and features an anti-microbial finish.
To buy: from $30; customink.com.