5 Essential Items For Your Holiday Purse

By Valerie Rains
Updated November 07, 2017
Instead of wishing you could beam yourself back home for a quick fix, toss these tiny lifesavers into your evening bag.
Boscia Blotting Linens

Blotting papers to banish shine without leaving you visibly powdered and to allow for touch-ups with no mirror in sight.

To buy: $10, sephora.com.

Statement Earrings

An amazing pair of statement earrings to elevate your look instantly in case you unwittingly show up underdressed.

Skid Out Sponge

A fabric sponge wipes away pet hair and deodorant stains you don’t see until your first trip to the party powder room.

To buy: $6, amazon.com.

Dr. Scholl’s Moleskin Plus Padding Strips

Moleskin strips for blisters, especially if you’re breaking in new heels.

To buy: From $5, amazon.com.

Static Guard Tote-Size Spray

Mini static spray to combat cling. Also works on flyaway hair.

To buy: $9 at drugstores and amazon.com.

