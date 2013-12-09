5 Essential Items For Your Holiday Purse
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
sephora.com
Instead of wishing you could beam yourself back home for a quick fix, toss these tiny lifesavers into your evening bag.
Boscia Blotting Linens
sephora.com
Blotting papers to banish shine without leaving you visibly powdered and to allow for touch-ups with no mirror in sight.
To buy: $10, sephora.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Statement Earrings
baublebar.com
An amazing pair of statement earrings to elevate your look instantly in case you unwittingly show up underdressed.
Skid Out Sponge
fashionfirstaid.com
A fabric sponge wipes away pet hair and deodorant stains you don’t see until your first trip to the party powder room.
To buy: $6, amazon.com.
Advertisement
Dr. Scholl’s Moleskin Plus Padding Strips
drugstore.com
Moleskin strips for blisters, especially if you’re breaking in new heels.
To buy: From $5, amazon.com.
Static Guard Tote-Size Spray
amazon.com
Mini static spray to combat cling. Also works on flyaway hair.
To buy: $9 at drugstores and amazon.com.