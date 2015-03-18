The Beauty Products Every Woman Should Own
Best Eye Cream
Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream
Dermatologists agree: Nothing smooths—and soothes—dry under-eye skin better.
Best Face Wash
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare All-in-One Cleansing Foam
Testers of all skin types say this wash does seemingly everything: It cleans, tones, and softens skin while keeping breakouts at bay.
Best Foundation
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24Hr Long Wear Foundation
Eight years of research went into creating this silky, buildable base, which hides every last blemish and dries down to a matte (never flat) finish that lasts all day. In 28 shades.
Best Toothpaste
Colgate Enamel Health Whitening Toothpaste
The mother of all multitasking toothpastes has fluoride and silica, so it strengthens enamel while brightening teeth.
Best Body Cream
Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter
The unassuming yellow tub has become a family favorite among readers, thanks to its rich, fast-absorbing moisturizers, like squalene, that don’t leave skin sticky.
Best Blush
Nars Blush in Orgasm
This peachy pink powder flatters every skin tone. Due to its immense popularity, the shade is now available as a lip gloss and a nail polish—and is a best seller in every form.
Best Conditioner
Nexxus New York ProMend Restoring Conditioner
You can’t beat the smell (a light floral), feel (a creamy lather), and results (smoother hair) that you get from this two-time road-test winner.
Best Lip Balm
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15
Beloved among staffers and beauty editors, this balm’s silky texture layers well under or over lipstick.
Best Body Lotion
Burt’s Bees Radiance Body Lotion
This all-natural fluid sinks in fast, has light-reflecting mica that camouflages small skin flaws—and costs less than $10. Score!
Best Eyeliner
Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner
Consistently a go-to for makeup pros, this creamy waterproof liner glides onto lids without skipping or smudging and lasts all day.
Best Hair Spray
Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray
And then came argan oil. Infused with the now ubiquitous ingredient, this superlative, delicious-smelling spritz works on every hair type—and imparts glossy shine.
Best Body Scrub
Lather Bamboo Lemon-grass Foaming Body Scrub
This innovative scrub is made from powdered bamboo that foams up like soap when massaged onto wet skin. Bonus: It washes off clean, with no slippery residue on skin—or the tub.
Best Face Moisturizer
Laura Mercier “Flawless Skin” Moisture Crème
This SPF-laced super lotion scores with makeup pros and dermatologists for its fragrance-free, noncomedogenic formula that primes as well as it protects and treats.
Best Everyday Sunscreen
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 60
Consumer Reports' 2018 rankings of tops sunscreens have this La-Roche Posay product as number one in terms of effectiveness and accurate SPF information. It's dry-touch formula means it won't leave you shiny, so it's a great staple for everyday skin protection.
Best Hand Cream
Aveda Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme
Since its launch, more than 15 years ago, this best-selling salve remains number one among testers for its nonslippery, hand-softening formula.
Best Mascara
Benefit They’re Real! Mascara
Masses of mascaras land on her desk, but our beauty director swears by this lash-lengthening, lifting formula that never, ever clumps.
Best Lipstick
Tom Ford Lip Color in True Coral
Although it’s a relative newcomer to the category (it launched in 2010), this buttery indulgence is already a cult hit among beauty editors because of its smooth application and lasting formula that doesn’t flake or feather.
Best Shampoo
L'Oreal EverPure Sulfate-Free Moisture Shampoo
When it comes to preserving color and keeping hair strong, pros turn to this gentle drugstore pick.
Best Soap
Dove White Beauty Bar
Introduced in 1957, this national treasure cannot be topped for its ability to leave every inch of skin—from face to feet—gloriously supple, softly scented, and never tight or squeaky.
Best Nail Polish
Essie Ridge Filling Base Coat
Yes, that’s right. Praised by our ever pragmatic testers for its nail-smoothing abilities, this milky base can also be worn solo for a "better than buff" finish.
Best Deodorant
Tom’s of Maine Long Lasting Natural Deodorant
This three-time victor repeatedly wins over even the sweatiest skeptics with its odor-repelling natural formula.
Best Dry Shampoo
IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo
Even the oilest scalp is no match for this dry shampoo. Infused with charcoal powder, it removes buildup from the scalp while absorbing oil.
Best Self Tanner
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water
Say goodbye to your typical self tanner woes. Made with color-correcting technology, this self tanner creates a natural looking tan that works with your unique skin tone.
