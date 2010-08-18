6 Tailored (But Not Stuffy) Wear-to-Work Pieces

By Elinor Smith
Updated September 21, 2010
The Limited
Revamp your office look with these fashionable (yet still professional) pieces.
Tweed Trimmed Waist Pencil Skirt by The Limited

The Limited

If you’re smart, you’ll snatch up this bargain buy: a polyester-and-rayon pencil skirt that will last through several wardrobe rotations. A contrasting waistband and pocket seams add character.

To buy: $70, thelimited.com.

Dress Sport Watch by Timex

Timex

This stylish gold-tone stainless steel watch completes any look, whether it’s for business or pleasure. Handy features include a night-light and water resistance up to 50 meters.

To buy: $75, timex.com.

Sabrina Shawl Collar Jacket by Banana Republic

Banana Republic

Liven up your nine-to-five look by trading in your corporate blazer for this hip-length one with ruching for a clearly defined waist and a stretchy rayon blend. Also available in petite and tall sizes.

To buy: $130, bananarepublic.com.

Pilar Paisley Cami by J. Crew

J. Crew

Why layer with a stiff button-down under your suit? This sleeveless cotton-and-silk top manages to be conservative, even with details like a ruffled neckline and paisley print.

To buy: $50, jcrew.com.

Beseen Heels by Bandolino

Zappos

Tired of painfully tall dress shoes? These fabric-and-patent leather kitten heels are the purr-fect alternative. A little over two inches, and they still have plenty of ladylike appeal.

To buy: $59, zappos.com.

Pebbled Leather Bowling Bag by L.L. Bean Signature

L.L. Bean

Clutch handles, a detachable shoulder strap, and a roomy interior make this pebbled leather carryall as practical as it is beautiful. Also available in coffee.

To buy: $225, llbean.com.

