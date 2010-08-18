6 Tailored (But Not Stuffy) Wear-to-Work Pieces
Tweed Trimmed Waist Pencil Skirt by The Limited
If you’re smart, you’ll snatch up this bargain buy: a polyester-and-rayon pencil skirt that will last through several wardrobe rotations. A contrasting waistband and pocket seams add character.
To buy: $70, thelimited.com.
Dress Sport Watch by Timex
This stylish gold-tone stainless steel watch completes any look, whether it’s for business or pleasure. Handy features include a night-light and water resistance up to 50 meters.
To buy: $75, timex.com.
Sabrina Shawl Collar Jacket by Banana Republic
Liven up your nine-to-five look by trading in your corporate blazer for this hip-length one with ruching for a clearly defined waist and a stretchy rayon blend. Also available in petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $130, bananarepublic.com.
Pilar Paisley Cami by J. Crew
Why layer with a stiff button-down under your suit? This sleeveless cotton-and-silk top manages to be conservative, even with details like a ruffled neckline and paisley print.
To buy: $50, jcrew.com.
Beseen Heels by Bandolino
Tired of painfully tall dress shoes? These fabric-and-patent leather kitten heels are the purr-fect alternative. A little over two inches, and they still have plenty of ladylike appeal.
To buy: $59, zappos.com.
Pebbled Leather Bowling Bag by L.L. Bean Signature
Clutch handles, a detachable shoulder strap, and a roomy interior make this pebbled leather carryall as practical as it is beautiful. Also available in coffee.
To buy: $225, llbean.com.