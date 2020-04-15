I Can't Stop Wearing These Buttery Soft Leggings While Working From Home

Image zoom sweatybetty.com

Since I started working from home every day due to the coronavirus outbreak, I’ve basically been living in loungewear. Leggings, sports bras, bralettes, tank tops, and sweaters have replaced my normal office wear, and now my co-workers get to see my hair in a haphazard top bun instead of brushed out during video calls. It’s safe to say that I’ve become something of a cozy attire connoisseur. Now, a few weeks into this quarantine life, I can confidently say that I’ve found the most buttery soft, stretchy leggings ever: the power workout leggings by Sweaty Betty.

I know it says workout in the title, but trust me, these buttery soft leggings are as versatile as they come. First of all—and I cannot stress enough how important this feature is to me—they have pockets. Two of them, in fact: One large pocket runs down the side of your left thigh, and it’s big enough for a phone or anything else you might need to carry around, while the second one has a zippered opening and is situated on the back of the waistband. This one is only small enough to fit a credit card, ID card, and a key, which comes in handy if you actually want to use them for home workouts or outdoor runs.

Made from 38 percent elastane, they’re extremely stretchy, but still thick enough that you don’t have to worry about them becoming see-through every time you bend down. The rest of the fabric makeup is a super supportive polyamide material, which makes me feel like I’m being held in comfortably, but not to the point that they’re compressing me. This material mix is what gives the leggings their buttery soft texture that’s almost silky against your skin.

I’ve actually had these leggings for about a year now, and I did specifically buy them for workouts since they’re opaque enough to be what Sweaty Betty calls “squat-proof.” Now that I’m working from home, though, I began to wear my workout clothes constantly in hopes that it would inspire me to do one of those trendy Instagram live workout classes. While it totally failed at that, it did make me realize that these leggings are way more comfortable than I realized,

Plus, since they’re not flimsy, I actually feel like somewhat of a productive person when I wear them compared to how sluggish I feel when I try to work in my pajamas. After all, these are leggings I’d proudly wear in public to get stuff done out there—so it doesn’t feel much different to wear them at home to get stuff done here.

The leggings come in a 7/8 length and a full-sized length, as well as a range of sizes from XXS to XL. I got them in black, but they also come in a variety of patterns like blue tie-dye and a lime green floral print. You can check them out below, or head to Sweaty Betty’s site to browse all of the potential activewear-turned-loungewear legging options.

