25 Summer Beauty All-Stars: Hair, Skin, and Makeup

By Alexandra Gonzalez and Sarah DiGiulio
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
ulta.com
Keep skin hydrated, hair nourished, and makeup in place with these essentials.
Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Hair

ulta.com

Strictly Curls Curl Enhancing Styling Foam
Work this vitamin E– and amino acid–packed foam through damp hair, then air-dry to get shiny, bouncy, mermaidy waves.

To buy: $9, cvs.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Hair

John Freida

John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Spray

Channel your inner California Gurl: Just spritz, heat with a blow dryer, and voilà—instant lasting highlights for all but the darkest strands.

To buy: $10, drugstore.com.

3 of 25

Hair

target.com

Goody Simple Styles Bun Spiral

Throw your hair up in seconds—and keep it in place for hours—with a clever coil that does the work of multiple bobby pins.

To buy: $7, target.com for stores.

Advertisement

4 of 25

Hair

Nexxus

Nexxus Pro-Mend Daily Shampoo

The mix of coconut oil and keratin helps seal swim- and surf-induced split ends (believe it!) while it cleanses.

To buy: $11, ulta.com.

5 of 25

Hair

rickysnyc.com

RickyCare No-Frizz Comb

It defrizzes in one stroke, thanks to smoothing oils baked right into the comb.

To buy: $6, rickysnyc.com.

6 of 25

Hair

Neutrogena

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Split End Mender

Rub this into damp or dry hair to repair brittle sun- and chlorine-exposed strands. The lightweight balm, which contains sweet almond, olive, and meadowfoam oils, seals off ragged ends and helps prevent future breakage.

To buy: $15, amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Skin

darphin.com

Darphin Hydraskin Serum
A cooling, antioxidant-packed fluid that’s like a fresh summer cocktail for parched skin. You can use it in place of your regular moisturizer morning and night.

To buy: $76, darphin.com.

8 of 25

Skin

Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Moisturizing Nail & Cuticle Oil

Brush on this vitamin E oil to look polished without polish.

To buy: $9, amazon.com.

9 of 25

Skin

lollialife.com

Wish Shea Butter Soap From Lollia by Margot Elena

Lather up with this moisturizing bar and you’ll leave a subtle floral-amber scent in your wake hours later.

To buy: $10, lollialife.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Skin

sephora.com

Clean Moisture-Absorbent Deodorant

This aptly named product smells like just-washed cotton and keeps you feeling freshly laundered.

To buy: $18, cleanperfume.com.

11 of 25

Skin

Oil of Olay

Olay Pore Minimizing Cleanser + Scrub

Crushing humidity is no match for this exfoliating foaming cleanser that removes excess oil without stripping.

To buy: $7, ulta.com.

12 of 25

Skin

okeeffescompany.com

O’Keeffe’s for Healthy Feet

A rich cream to prep yourself for the shoeless season.

To buy: $8, okeeffescompany.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Skin

Suave

Suave Cocoa Butter With Shea Body Lotion

The cocoa-butter scent will transport you straight to the beach, even if you’re stuck in front of a keyboard.

To buy: $10, amazon.com.

14 of 25

Skin

The Body Shop

The Body Shop Vitamin E Cream Cleanser

After a day in the sun, treat sensitive skin with care. This cleanser gently washes away dirt and makeup without stripping skin dry, and seals in moisture with soy oil and shea butter.

To buy: $15, thebodyshop-usa.com.

15 of 25

Skin

origins

Origins A Perfect World SPF 25 Age Defense Moisturizer

Apply this moisturizer in the morning to shield skin from damaging UV rays with the help of white tea antioxidants.

To buy: $41, origins.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Skin

Burts Bees

Burt’s Bees Aloe & Linden Flower After Sun Soother

The rich face-and-body lotion calms red skin and keeps it supple with coconut oil, bee pollen, and glycerin. Natural aloe vera and linden extract help soothe skin and diminish inflammation.

To buy: $10, burtsbees.com.

17 of 25

Makeup

Covergirl

Covergirl NatureLuxe Silk Foundation

A tube of sheer, blendable color that contains refreshing cucumber water and hydrating jojoba extract—it’s the next best thing.

To buy: $14, at drugstores.

18 of 25

Makeup

sephora.com

Temptu Retouch Blush

This long-lasting liquid cheek stain comes with a built-in brush that makes application a breeze. In three shades.

To buy: $12, amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Makeup

Hard Candy

Hard Candy Lash Ink

Take that weekend trip, but leave your makeup bag behind. This waterproof stain lasts for four full days—no clumping, no flaking, no smudging. (No worries.)

To buy: $7, walmart.com.

20 of 25

Makeup

Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent Volupte Sheer Candy Lipstick

As moisturizing as lip balm, with pretty, see-through color that screams “summer.” In six shades.

To buy: $34, sephora.com.

21 of 25

Makeup

Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Intense Shadows

Shimmery waterproof, creaseproof powder ready to be swiped on with a finger. In 15 shades.

To buy: $34, giorgioarmanibeauty.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Makeup

saks.com

(Untitled) by Maison Martin Margiela

A crisp, feminine blend of jasmine and cedar that’s lightweight enough for the steamiest day.

To buy: $100, saks.com.

23 of 25

Makeup

Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier Eye Basics

This concealer’s creamy texture blends into skin to hide dark circles. It is long-lasting, water-resistant (read: sweat-proof and splash-proof) formula also enlists antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E, as well as oil-absorbing clay, to prevent midday creasing. Available in seven shades.

To buy: $25, lauramercier.com.

24 of 25

Makeup

beautyforreal.com

Beauty for Real Miracle Mascara

This mascara holds up against sweat, tears, and oil, but washes off easily with warm water and a gentle rub. Volumizing carnauba wax builds up tiny lashes and keeps them soft.

To buy: $23, beautyforreal.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Makeup

Clinique

Clinique Long Last Glosswear SPF 15

One coat of this gloss, available in 18 sheer to bold shades, keeps lips tinted, glossy, and sun-protected for hours.

To buy: $15, clinique.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alexandra Gonzalez and Sarah DiGiulio