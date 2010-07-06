25 Summer Beauty All-Stars: Hair, Skin, and Makeup
Hair
Strictly Curls Curl Enhancing Styling Foam
Work this vitamin E– and amino acid–packed foam through damp hair, then air-dry to get shiny, bouncy, mermaidy waves.
To buy: $9, cvs.com.
Hair
John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Spray
Channel your inner California Gurl: Just spritz, heat with a blow dryer, and voilà—instant lasting highlights for all but the darkest strands.
To buy: $10, drugstore.com.
Hair
Goody Simple Styles Bun Spiral
Throw your hair up in seconds—and keep it in place for hours—with a clever coil that does the work of multiple bobby pins.
To buy: $7, target.com for stores.
Hair
Nexxus Pro-Mend Daily Shampoo
The mix of coconut oil and keratin helps seal swim- and surf-induced split ends (believe it!) while it cleanses.
To buy: $11, ulta.com.
Hair
RickyCare No-Frizz Comb
It defrizzes in one stroke, thanks to smoothing oils baked right into the comb.
To buy: $6, rickysnyc.com.
Hair
Neutrogena Triple Moisture Split End Mender
Rub this into damp or dry hair to repair brittle sun- and chlorine-exposed strands. The lightweight balm, which contains sweet almond, olive, and meadowfoam oils, seals off ragged ends and helps prevent future breakage.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Skin
Darphin Hydraskin Serum
A cooling, antioxidant-packed fluid that’s like a fresh summer cocktail for parched skin. You can use it in place of your regular moisturizer morning and night.
To buy: $76, darphin.com.
Skin
Sally Hansen Moisturizing Nail & Cuticle Oil
Brush on this vitamin E oil to look polished without polish.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
Skin
Wish Shea Butter Soap From Lollia by Margot Elena
Lather up with this moisturizing bar and you’ll leave a subtle floral-amber scent in your wake hours later.
To buy: $10, lollialife.com.
Skin
Clean Moisture-Absorbent Deodorant
This aptly named product smells like just-washed cotton and keeps you feeling freshly laundered.
To buy: $18, cleanperfume.com.
Skin
Olay Pore Minimizing Cleanser + Scrub
Crushing humidity is no match for this exfoliating foaming cleanser that removes excess oil without stripping.
To buy: $7, ulta.com.
Skin
O’Keeffe’s for Healthy Feet
A rich cream to prep yourself for the shoeless season.
To buy: $8, okeeffescompany.com.
Skin
Suave Cocoa Butter With Shea Body Lotion
The cocoa-butter scent will transport you straight to the beach, even if you’re stuck in front of a keyboard.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Skin
The Body Shop Vitamin E Cream Cleanser
After a day in the sun, treat sensitive skin with care. This cleanser gently washes away dirt and makeup without stripping skin dry, and seals in moisture with soy oil and shea butter.
To buy: $15, thebodyshop-usa.com.
Skin
Origins A Perfect World SPF 25 Age Defense Moisturizer
Apply this moisturizer in the morning to shield skin from damaging UV rays with the help of white tea antioxidants.
To buy: $41, origins.com.
Skin
Burt’s Bees Aloe & Linden Flower After Sun Soother
The rich face-and-body lotion calms red skin and keeps it supple with coconut oil, bee pollen, and glycerin. Natural aloe vera and linden extract help soothe skin and diminish inflammation.
To buy: $10, burtsbees.com.
Makeup
Covergirl NatureLuxe Silk Foundation
A tube of sheer, blendable color that contains refreshing cucumber water and hydrating jojoba extract—it’s the next best thing.
To buy: $14, at drugstores.
Makeup
Temptu Retouch Blush
This long-lasting liquid cheek stain comes with a built-in brush that makes application a breeze. In three shades.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
Makeup
Hard Candy Lash Ink
Take that weekend trip, but leave your makeup bag behind. This waterproof stain lasts for four full days—no clumping, no flaking, no smudging. (No worries.)
To buy: $7, walmart.com.
Makeup
Yves Saint Laurent Volupte Sheer Candy Lipstick
As moisturizing as lip balm, with pretty, see-through color that screams “summer.” In six shades.
To buy: $34, sephora.com.
Makeup
Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Intense Shadows
Shimmery waterproof, creaseproof powder ready to be swiped on with a finger. In 15 shades.
To buy: $34, giorgioarmanibeauty.com.
Makeup
(Untitled) by Maison Martin Margiela
A crisp, feminine blend of jasmine and cedar that’s lightweight enough for the steamiest day.
To buy: $100, saks.com.
Makeup
Laura Mercier Eye Basics
This concealer’s creamy texture blends into skin to hide dark circles. It is long-lasting, water-resistant (read: sweat-proof and splash-proof) formula also enlists antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E, as well as oil-absorbing clay, to prevent midday creasing. Available in seven shades.
To buy: $25, lauramercier.com.
Makeup
Beauty for Real Miracle Mascara
This mascara holds up against sweat, tears, and oil, but washes off easily with warm water and a gentle rub. Volumizing carnauba wax builds up tiny lashes and keeps them soft.
To buy: $23, beautyforreal.com.
Makeup
Clinique Long Last Glosswear SPF 15
One coat of this gloss, available in 18 sheer to bold shades, keeps lips tinted, glossy, and sun-protected for hours.
To buy: $15, clinique.com.