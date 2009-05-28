6 Summer Beauty Must-Haves
Summer Hair
The Frédéric Fekkai Marine Summer Hair Beachcomber Leave-in Conditioner
This helps hair in myriad ways: It nourishes and detangles strands with sea algae, protects color with UV protection, and even enhances shine.
To buy: $38, amazon.com.
Summer Skin
Clinique SPF 50 Body Cream
Apply a generous amount before hitting the beach. Its rich formula, which moisturizes skin without leaving it slick, contains potent broad-spectrum blocks and antioxidant rosemary extract to prevent skin damage and burning.
To buy: $23, clinique.com.
Clarins Sunshine Fragrance Moisturizing Body Lotion
Smooth this lightweight milk over skin to leave it supple and freshly scented. It contains moisturizing watermelon and mimosa, soothing chamomile, and the fragrant oils of mandarin, grapefruit, and bergamot.
To buy: $42, clarins.com.
Davines Su Nourishing Soothing After Sun Body Cream
If your skin feels tight or red after spending time outside, comfort it with this body cream. It contains argan oil, vitamins E and A, and a menthol derivative to cool skin and prevent damage.
To buy: $16, amazon.com.
Summer Makeup
- Yves Saint Laurent Collector Sun Powder
- Skip the sun and sweep this beautiful mineral powder all over your skin. It offers realistic color to any skin tone and provides SPF. Plus, its extra large-sized wooden compact will actually outlast summer.
- To buy: $50, saksfifthavenue.com.
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick for Body
Give your arms, neck, chest, and legs a little extra color and a rich glow by dusting on this limited edition silky powder. It is housed in a generously sized, deluxe compact.
To buy: $42, bobbibrown.com.