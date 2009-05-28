6 Summer Beauty Must-Haves

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Frederic Fekkai
Consider these get-pretty products―from a moisturizing hair spritz to a body bronzer―before stepping out into the sun.
Frederic Fekkai

The Frédéric Fekkai Marine Summer Hair Beachcomber Leave-in Conditioner

This helps hair in myriad ways: It nourishes and detangles strands with sea algae, protects color with UV protection, and even enhances shine.

To buy: $38, amazon.com.

Clinique

Clinique SPF 50 Body Cream

Apply a generous amount before hitting the beach. Its rich formula, which moisturizes skin without leaving it slick, contains potent broad-spectrum blocks and antioxidant rosemary extract to prevent skin damage and burning.

To buy: $23, clinique.com.

Clarins

Clarins Sunshine Fragrance Moisturizing Body Lotion

Smooth this lightweight milk over skin to leave it supple and freshly scented. It contains moisturizing watermelon and mimosa, soothing chamomile, and the fragrant oils of mandarin, grapefruit, and bergamot.

To buy: $42, clarins.com.

Davines Su

Davines Su Nourishing Soothing After Sun Body Cream

If your skin feels tight or red after spending time outside, comfort it with this body cream. It contains argan oil, vitamins E and A, and a menthol derivative to cool skin and prevent damage.

To buy: $16, amazon.com.

Yves Saint Laurent
  Yves Saint Laurent Collector Sun Powder
  Skip the sun and sweep this beautiful mineral powder all over your skin. It offers realistic color to any skin tone and provides SPF. Plus, its extra large-sized wooden compact will actually outlast summer.
  To buy: $50, saksfifthavenue.com.

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick for Body

Give your arms, neck, chest, and legs a little extra color and a rich glow by dusting on this limited edition silky powder. It is housed in a generously sized, deluxe compact.

To buy: $42, bobbibrown.com.

