9 Style Upgrades Under $50
Pier 1 Imports Ice Bucket
Because luke-warm champagne is never cool. Made of stainless steel and resin.
To buy: $25, pier1.com.
Marimekko Glass
Chunky three-tone stemware brings a strong modern “Finnish” to a table.
To buy: $39, us.marimekko.com.
Remington T-Studio Pearl Ceramic Styling Wand
Turn straight hair wavy with a clampless iron—no telltale crimps at the ends.
To buy: $30, remingtonproducts.com.
Forever 21 Sequined-Striped Sweater
A sucker for stripes? This sparkly acrylic-blend sweater takes them out of nautical territory.
To buy: $25, forever21.com.
Essie Luxeffects Topcoat in Pure Pearlification
A glittery topcoat makes that neutral polish ready to party.
To buy: $8, 866-313-7845.
Moon and Lola Necklace
The classic monogram necklace—now bolder, more colorful, and acrylic. In more than 20 shades.
To buy: $49, moonandlola.com. (To receive this discounted price, use the code REALDEAL at checkout.)
Izola by Aesthetic Movement Canvas Laundry Bag
Unlike the mesh bag from your dorm days, this sleek shoulder sling offers washing tips and a laundry decoder.
To buy: $42.50, dredgersunion.com.
Kohl’s Polyester Top
Your go-to black blouse pales in comparison to this poppy bow-tied halter.
To buy: $20, kohls.com.
Glamnoir Bangles
Tired of your everyday watch? Give it sassy new friends to hang with.
To buy: $45 each, cameonouveau.com.
