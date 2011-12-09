9 Style Upgrades Under $50

By Petra Guglielmetti
Updated August 29, 2014
John Lawton
Dress up yourself and your home with these affordable finds.
Pier 1 Imports Ice Bucket

Because luke-warm champagne is never cool. Made of stainless steel and resin.

To buy: $25, pier1.com.

Marimekko Glass

Chunky three-tone stemware brings a strong modern “Finnish” to a table.

To buy: $39, us.marimekko.com.

Remington T-Studio Pearl Ceramic Styling Wand

Turn straight hair wavy with a clampless iron—no telltale crimps at the ends.

To buy: $30, remingtonproducts.com.

Forever 21 Sequined-Striped Sweater

A sucker for stripes? This sparkly acrylic-blend sweater takes them out of nautical territory.

To buy: $25, forever21.com.

Essie Luxeffects Topcoat in Pure Pearlification

A glittery topcoat makes that neutral polish ready to party.

To buy: $8, 866-313-7845.

Moon and Lola Necklace

The classic monogram necklace—now bolder, more colorful, and acrylic. In more than 20 shades.

To buy: $49, moonandlola.com. (To receive this discounted price, use the code REALDEAL at checkout.)

Izola by Aesthetic Movement Canvas Laundry Bag

Unlike the mesh bag from your dorm days, this sleek shoulder sling offers washing tips and a laundry decoder.

To buy: $42.50, dredgersunion.com.

Kohl’s Polyester Top

Your go-to black blouse pales in comparison to this poppy bow-tied halter.

To buy: $20, kohls.com.

Glamnoir Bangles

Tired of your everyday watch? Give it sassy new friends to hang with.

To buy: $45 each, cameonouveau.com.

