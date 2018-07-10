Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Stitch Fix is expanding its repertoire of handpicked boxes so your kiddos can get in on the fun.

The online fashion styling service Stitch Fix has been around since 2011, but today the company is shaking up its offerings with a big addition geared toward little ones. The popular shopping service just launched a clothing box for kids from size 2T-14, which is typically from 2 years old to 12.

Similar to how the adult models work, this clothing box is handpicked by a personal stylist based on a profile you create with your child's size, style preferences, lifestyle needs, and budget. According to a press release from the company, the Stitch Fix Kids box will include eight to 12 items from more than 50 brands, like Nike, TOMS, Disney, and BCBG Kids, with prices ranging from $10-25 a piece.

Each Stitch Fix box has a $20 styling fee, which can be applied to any purchases you decide to make. This means if you decide to buy two items after getting your box for a total of $40, you only owe Stitch Fix $20 to keep them. If you choose to buy everything in the box, you'll get 25% off the total amount. You have three days to decide, which is plenty of time for an impromptu fashion show.

Along with the box of goodies, your kid will get a personalized note from the stylist who curated the pieces, and you'll get a prepaid envelope for any returns. Yay, there's something (almost equally as fun) for everyone!

There are four main scheduling options for the Stitch Fix Kids box, which does not require a subscription: You can do a single order at any time or set one up to come every month, every other month, or every three months.