These Unbelievably Comfy Briefs Are Replacing All My Other Underwear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Maybe it has to do with the old saying that the more common something is, the less we think about it, but I never really thought about my underwear. To me, underwear was something that required zero brain power, unlike the hours I happily spend shopping for things like shirts, jackets, and jeans. I was fine with my undies drawer consisting of cheap, basic bundles that I bought at Costco or Target. Sure, they weren’t the most glamorous or comfortable, but they did the trick. Then something happened that changed everything.

You guessed it—the coronavirus pandemic came along. Gone were the days when I planned out my work outfits; I replaced it with a routine of eating, sleeping, working, and Zooming from home exclusively in loungewear. Instead of searching for work pants that could easily transition into outfits for a girls’ night out, I pivoted to optimizing my closet for comfy at-home must-haves that I could actually look forward to wearing all day.

Yet I was stumped when it came to my underwear drawer. It was like a Pandora’s box that, once opened, would seem to cause more problems than keeping it shut. I mean, where would I even begin looking for “good underwear”? What even distinguishes the “good” from “mediocre”? Thankfully, I’m usually searching far and wide to write about the best things to shop online for a living, and I had heard great things about Spanx’s Undie-tectable Briefs.

Image zoom spanx.com

To buy: Spanx Undie-tectable Brief in Midnight Navy, $17 (was $24); spanx.com.

I should’ve known that these briefs were going to change my relationship with underwear forever—after all, the brand is approved by the queen of daytime television herself, Oprah. These pairs had everything that I was looking for: Made with a super soft spandex material, they feel incredibly smooth to the touch; they’re so breathable that there’s no risk of getting any, ahem, “buttne,” and they’re stretchy but won’t lose their shape after many washes.

Best of all, they’re completely panty line-free. I tested them out for five consecutive days (in fresh pairs, of course) wearing different leggings while working out, and they stayed staunchly flat even during the most intense HIIT exercises.

Spanx’s Undie-tectable collection has completely opened my eyes to the world of comfy, I-want-to-wear-these-all-day underwear. I currently own over 10 pairs, and with Spanx running a three-for-$48 bundle deal right now, I’m already ordering more.

Image zoom spanx.com

To buy: Spanx Undie-tectable Brief in Plum Petal, $17 (was $24); spanx.com.

Image zoom spanx.com