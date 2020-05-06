This Resurfacing Face Mask Has Done Wonders for My Hyperpigmentation

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If we’re being completely honest, I haven’t touched a Beautyblender in the last two months. Since I’m not much of a makeup person to begin with, social distancing means I’ve all but broken up with my makeup bag for the time being—and I’m fine with it. My skincare routine, on the other hand, has been getting more love than ever.

With quite literally all the time in the world to sit at home and try out new products, I’ve been doing just that. One of my quests was to find something that would combat my most frustrating skincare issue: hyperpigmentation, aka the pesky dark spots that pop up on my face after being in the sun (or just simply because they want to). Lucky for me, I’ve found a solution in Youth To The People’s Yerba Mate Resurfacing Facial.

In a coinciding effort to switch my skincare routine to an entirely clean one, I’ve been eyeing products from the vegan brand like this one. So naturally, when Youth To The People launched this microdermabrasion treatment touted as being gentle enough to use every other night, I couldn’t have added it to my cart faster. Needless to say, it lived up to the hype in a big way. My complexion was immediately brighter and more refreshed in just one use and I noticed a significant difference in my usual dark spot problem areas. Not only that, but my pores also looked far less congested than usual—even after I gave them the dreaded magnified-mirror treatment.

The secret to the microdermabrasion-in-a-jar-treatment lies in its powerful yet gentle formula made up of active fruit enzymes, micro-exfoliants, and caffeine-packed yerba mate. To activate its magic, apply an even layer to clean and dry skin, allow it to sit for two minutes, and then gently massage as you rinse it off.

It’s clear I’m not the only one who’s become a fast fan of the resurfacing face mask. Even though it’s new, Sephora shoppers have already given it their stamp of approval with more than 26,000 “loves” and so many rave reviews.

“I love this stuff! I have been using it twice per week and it always makes my skin feel so smooth afterwards,” said one reviewer. “My skin is prone to breakouts and has a bit of texture. Even with quarantine stress, I've seen a reduction in breakouts and my skin texture has smoothed out a bit. I love how quick it is to use too. I was skeptical of something you only leave on for a few minutes, but it really works!”

Whether you’re on a hiatus from makeup or not, you can give your skin a little bit of love by snagging this Youth To The People resurfacing facial at Sephora.

Image zoom sephora.com

To buy: $54; sephora.com.