I Have Oily Skin, and This Is the Best Lightweight Face Cream I've Ever Tried

Considering they're two of my greatest passions in life, it probably wasn't really all that jaw-dropping of a revelation when I realized that baking and skincare actually have a lot in common. Both work best when you follow a meticulous step-by-step process to achieve your most desirable results. Just like how you should always slacken sponge cake batter with a bit of whipped egg whites first and not the other way around, your favorite hydrating oil should always go on after your serum and face cream, and not before. And as using the right ingredients in the right season can only complement an already-great recipe (think fresh summer peaches in scones), using the best product in the right climate that caters to your skin type can take you a step closer to your ultimate skin goals.