This Facial Oil Never Clogs My Acne-Prone Skin, and It’s on Sale

Having acne-prone skin also means having a phobia of all things oily or overly hydrating. It’s a tricky condition to deal with—of course I want to have healthy, glowing, supple skin, but trying anything that might be the least bit pore-clogging or irritating could cause tiny bumps and whiteheads to flare up. That’s why I used to run for the hills whenever I saw a facial oil, which seemed to be everyone else’s answer to a bright complexion. It wasn’t until I tried Youth to the People’s Superberry Hydrate + Glow Oil that I realized just how wrong I was for avoiding them.

Yes, it might sound like blasphemy to recommend a facial oil for acne-prone skin, but as Dr. Ava Shamban previously explained to Real Simple, many breakouts actually come from using products that “strip the skin of natural oils.” The skin, as a result, “has no choice but to respond by making extra oil to compensate, therefore clogging pores and creating the breakouts.” The key is to use a non-comedogenic oil (one that won’t clog your pores) that will sufficiently hydrate your skin, and great options include rosehip oil and jojoba oil—both of which are main ingredients in Youth to the People’s Superberry Oil.

I first came across this incredible oil when scanning Sephora’s website in search of new products to try (like I do pretty much every week). What caught my eye about the Superberry Oil is its incredible reviews: In addition to 4.7 stars and 92 percent of reviewers recommending it, the Youth to the People facial oil has shoppers calling it “the best facial oil ever,” “a holy grail,” and a “game changer.” As a skincare lover, it’s hard to ignore such enthusiastic comments.

And boy, were they right. My skin usually takes a few days to produce visible results when I introduce a new product, but I noticed a glow the morning after my first use. Miraculously, my skin didn’t break out at all—in fact, blending it with my moisturizer (La Mer’s cult-favorite Soft Cream) has made it incredibly soft and smoother than ever before. Its antioxidant-rich ingredients, like acai and prickly pear, as well as anti-aging boosters like maqui and vitamin E, have given my skin a much-needed brightness boost, too.

This unexpected find of mine has worked such wonders that I’ve returned to it again and again, literally—I’m currently on my third bottle. And with Sephora currently holding its bi-annual Beauty Insider Sale, which gives members at least 10 percent off sitewide, I’m snapping it up alongside some other anti-aging finds. If you’re a VIB Rouge member, you’ll be able to get it for as little as $35 with code SPRINGSAVE.

Don’t miss out on the chance to snag this game-changer on sale—I certainly won’t.

