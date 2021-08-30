This 'Magical' Anti-Aging Serum Leaves Supple, Smooth Skin in Its Wake
You don't need a 10-step skincare routine to achieve flawless skin. Sometimes, all it takes is consistency with an effective formula, such as the Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil. Plenty of people swear by the facial serum's lightning-fast powers, saying it's taken their dull, dry skin to "beautifully glowing" in under a week.
A plethora of highly nourishing ingredients are to credit for those results. The brand's custom superberry blend of maqui (a very antioxidant-rich fruit), acai, prickly pear, and goji berry—alongside jojoba oil, rosehip oil, moringa oil, and squalane—prevent free radicals from attacking the skin and fine lines, redness, large pores, and dullness from forming. The 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free formula coats the skin with essential fatty acids, vitamin C, and vitamin E to maintain a supple, smooth, and youthful-looking appearance.
To buy: $44; youthtothepeople.com.
According to reviewers, the non-greasy, fast-absorbing oil suits a range of skin types, from ultra-parched to combination to mature. Others add that the "magical product" is a year-round staple; the hydrating serum saves their skin from sun damage during the summer and prevents peeling during the cold winter months.
And that's not all they say. "A glow that wakes up the skin," "provides results in such a short period of time," "changes your skin forever," "if I could afford to, I would bathe in it," and "absolute skin savior" are just a few of the lines you'll find among the many five-star reviews.
"I bought this item about a month ago, just to try something new. I have tried so many things from drugstore to expensive… THIS OIL WORKS!" one impressed shopper wrote. "Not only did I see an improvement in my acne, but also my dark marks that I have had for forever! It's so amazing I got the sleeping mask as well. This brand saved my skin."
"I finally took the dive on this product and I am never going back," another dedicated user said. "My face is completely clear of breakouts and my scars are fading, slowly but surely. Holy cow, I never thought I would be lucky enough to have clear skin, let alone have a simple skincare routine. I absolutely love this product, will always use this product, and will never look back!"
Simplify your skincare by adding the Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil to your cart for $44. Check out the rest of the brand's highly rated products while you're at it.