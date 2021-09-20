People Are Waking Up With 'Soft and Plump' Skin Thanks to This Hydrating Overnight Mask
Hydration is an essential part of a skincare routine. Slathering on a dollop of moisturizer in the morning and before bed is a no-brainer, but sometimes you need a little extra help to achieve that dewy glow everyone seems to be after. One way to give your skin a boost is with an overnight cream, and hundreds of shoppers have found a favorite in Youth to the People's Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask.
Designed to brighten, plump, and hydrate skin while you sleep, the mask sounds almost too good to be true, but it has the ingredient list and reviews to back up its claims. Key ingredients include maqui, an antioxidant-rich fruit that gives the product its superberry name, and vitamin C, which is commonly found in brightening skincare products. It also uses a host of hydrating ingredients, like squalane, hyaluronic acid, and prickly pear extract, the latter of which also reduces the look of redness.
Like all of the brand's formulas, the entire ingredient list is vegan, cruelty-free, and biodegradable. The products are also packaged in glass bottles and jars, which is better for the environment than traditional plastics.
To get the most out of the hydrating mask, the brand recommends applying an even layer to clean skin before bed every night. Let it work its magic while you sleep, then in the morning, wash and moisturize your face as usual.
Hundreds of shoppers have given the product a five-star review, and people of a variety of ages and skin types report the mask revealing brighter, hydrated skin in the morning.
"My face is so soft and plump when I wake up, I don't even need eye cream anymore," wrote one customer in their 30s with dry skin. Another person over the age of 65 with combination skin said the mask is "so creamy and hydrates well," adding that their "face feels like it has a soufflé on it." That's likely due to the signature whipped texture found in many of Youth to the People's products.
With cool, dry weather approaching, now's a great time to stock up on hydrating skincare products to transition your skincare routine from summer to winter. Grab a jar of the Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask now for bright, moisturized skin year-round.