Shoppers Say They ‘Immediately Saw Results’ After Using This Hydrating Eye Cream

"Last but not least" takes on a whole new meaning when you're talking about eye creams. The grand finale in most evening skincare routines, eye cream is designed to follow up opening acts like cleaners, moisturizers, and serums. It's a super-targeted product meant to tackle the delicate, thin skin under and around the eyes that often loses tautness and is susceptible to wrinkles. If you're looking for an eye cream that firms, hydrates, and smoothes skin as you sleep, you might want to try Youth to the People's Superberry Dream Eye Cream.
Youth to the People is a clean beauty brand known for its plant-based skincare products that are cruelty-free, vegan, and effective. The brand also focuses on sustainability, offering its products in glass bottles and recycled packaging. And this lightweight eye cream lives up to its reputation: It fills in wrinkles, moisturizes, and restores skin density overnight with the help of a few key ingredients—all stored in a recyclable glass jar.
The top-rated anti-aging skincare product is packed with goji berry stem cell extract, which stimulates skin renewal to diminish the look of fine lines. Then there's moringa tree seed oil to protect against free radicals and moisturize the skin, and prickly pear oil for a dose of brightening vitamin E. Other star ingredients include vegan hyaluronic acid to plump under eyes, a form of vitamin C called THD ascorbate to firm and brighten without irritation, and plant-based ceramides that protect skin from environmental damage.
All it takes is a pea-sized swipe of the eye cream to experience its skin-renewing effect. Gently pat the light-as-air formula under and around the eyes before bed, and you're sure to wake up to bright, replenished skin with continued use.
You can also take the words of nearly 200 people who've left the overnight cream glowing reviews into consideration. Multiple users confirm that a little goes a long way, and others say it truly moisturizes and firms the skin.
"I look forward to my nighttime routine because of this product," one person wrote, adding, "I look less sleepy when I wake up!"
Another said, "It's worth every penny; I immediately saw results." That means a lot considering that the half-ounce jar costs just under $50—a comparatively small price to pay for a potent formula with so many benefits.
Grab a jar from Youth to the People today to step up your nighttime skincare routine.
To buy: $48; youthtothepeople.com.