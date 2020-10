Getting snowed in as an adult can be more than inconvenient. So is stepping outside in freezing cold temps. The silver lining: Spending a day (or the entire winter season, no judgment) treating yourself to top-notch beauty treatments . Consider this your hibernation guide to the best face, body, nail, and hair treatments. No matter if your whole body needs a refresh or you’re looking to target one problem area, you’ll find a spa-worthy experience (or 15) that doesn’t even require you to leave your house.From dry, flaky skin to damaged cuticles, these winter beauty treatments cover all the bases to get you ready for the warmer weather ahead.