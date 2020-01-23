15 Winter Beauty Treatments to Do While You Hibernate
From dry, flaky skin to damaged cuticles, these winter beauty treatments cover all the bases to get you ready for the warmer weather ahead.
RELATED: 20 Brilliant Hair and Beauty Hacks You Never Knew You Needed
Collagen Eye Gels
Stock up on enough under-eye masks—30, to be exact—to last you through the winter months. Take your pick: Apply a pair of collagen-packed eye gels under your eyes that best suits your needs—energizing green tea or vacation-ready coconut, for example—during early mornings, late nights, or when your skin needs a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.
To buy: $95 (was $120); beautykitchen.net.
Fast Asleep Chocolates
Just like the name implies, these GABA and saffron-infused chocolate mints melt away stress, leaving you relaxed and ready for a full night’s rest. Indulge in one—yes, just one—piece of chocolate 30 to 60 minutes before you head to bed to feel full results.
To buy: $40; objectivewellness.com.
Nail Care Collection
Get a nail salon-worthy experience in the comfort of your home, comfy sweats and all, with this six-piece nail care set. It comes with everything you need for well-prepped, long-lasting nail—just add the polish color of your choice. (Ella+Mila has great vegan and cruelty-free options, by the way.)
To buy: $39; ellamila.com.
The Ready. Set. Float. Kit
To really lean in to hibernation mode, start up a bath with one of these serums that best fits your mood—Intrinsic, Intoxicated, or Spirit Guide—and put your head to the bath pillow. After just 20 minutes in the bath, your skin will feel moisturized and rejuvenated, and your tension will be at ease.
To buy: $128; 100senses.com.
Ouidad Curl Immersion Triple Treat Deep Conditioner
Restore your curls back to life with this deep conditioner, enriched with coconut, avocado, and grapeseed oil. After shampooing, let the conditioner sit for two minutes before washing out.
To buy: $38; dermstore.com.
Radiance Awakening Mask Intense
During the winter months, you need something powerful to wake you from your slumber, and this vitamin C-enriched face mask is just that. Apply it before you head to bed, let it settle overnight, and wake up with noticeably brighter—and dare we say, awakened—skin thanks to a neutralizing complex that minimizes redness, yellow tones, and hyperpigmentation.
To buy: $140; dermstore.com.
intelliWHiTE Teeth whitening light System
Start prepping for an Instagram-worthy summer by getting your smile in check. This at-home teeth whitening system uses violent and indigo lights to remove wine, coffee, and plaque stains more effectively than most blue-light systems. Start with two 20-minute sessions per day, and then adjust treatments as needed.
To buy: $170; amazon.com.
It’s a 10 Silk Express Miracle Silk Hair Mask
The dry winter weather has nothing on your silky smooth locks, thanks to this nourishing hair mask treatment. When your hair needs a moisture boost, apply this conditioner to the ends of your hair and let it sit for anywhere from one to three minutes. The result? Strong, healthy hair that looks as good as it feels.
To buy: $37; ulta.com.
Inner Clarity Cleanser
Along with detoxifying your skin, this 3-in-1 cleanser doubles as a makeup remover, hydration boost, and energy cleanser. Get this: Each cleanser works from the inside out because it is supercharged with clear quartz and crab apple essence to help you release negative energy.
To buy: $58; strangebirdbeauty.com.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Sleeping Cream
Just because you’re hibernating doesn’t mean you can’t multitask. This firming overnight cream does the work while you catch up on your ZZZs, leaving you looking and feeling refreshed when you wake. With regular use, the peptide-rich butter even helps combat the visual signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles.
To buy: $38; sephora.com.
MISSHA Paraffin Heating Foot Mask
Pedicures might not be a part of your weekly self-care rotation during the offseason, but this at-home foot mask will inspire you to give your feet some overdue TLC. Fix the masks to your feet using the stickers provided, watch an episode of your current Netflix binge while the mask warms up (at least 20 minutes), and reveal soft, hydrated feet.
To buy: $4; misshaus.com.
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar
If you’re really looking to invest in self-care this hibernation season, look no further than this 24K gold sculpting bar. After you cleanse and moisturize your face and neck, sweep this vibrating bar against your cheekbones and jawline to feel an instant lift and stress release in just five minutes.
To buy: $195; sephora.com.
AHAVA Natural Dead Sea Bath Salt
More luxe than your average bubble bath, these eucalyptus bath salts come straight from the Dead Sea, which means they’re naturally loaded with magnesium, calcium, and potassium, aka the good stuff your skin craves. All you need is 15 minutes to feel inner balance and muscle release.
To buy: $22; amazon.com.
The NanoSteamer from Pure Daily Care
Proof that it’s possible to get a celebrity-level facial without changing out of your PJs. While you breathe in the vaporized steam, you’ll open up pores, unclogging pesky blackheads, and blemishes. When not in use, you can also use it to warm towels for an at-home spa night or as a humidifier.
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
CHI Luxury Black Seed Intense Repair Hot Oil Treatment
Just like you, your hair has had enough. To bring it back to life, work this antioxidant-rich hair oil evenly through hair and wrap with a hot towel. After 30 minutes, rinse with water and follow up with your normal hair care routine.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.