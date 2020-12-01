9 Common Winter Beauty Problems—and How to Fix Them

How to prevent: Cold temperatures, wind, and excessive combing can create a buildup of negative ions on the hair shafts, which causes individual strands to repel one another, explains Roberta J. Hawk, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Billings, Mont. In a word: static. “Use a mild shampoo for dry hair, and always use conditioner, which gets rid of negative ions,” she says.

How to treat: River Lloyd, a hairstylist at the Peter Coppola Salon in New York City, suggests spraying Static Guard onto a hairbrush and brushing it through hair. “It always works,” he says.

When to see a professional: Flyaway hair accompanied by an itchy, flaky scalp indicates dandruff. If the condition doesn’t improve after you use an anti-dandruff shampoo like Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo ($11; target.com) for two weeks, see a dermatologist.