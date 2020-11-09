The Right Way to Apply Beauty Products for Long-Term Results

Moisturizer. Think of it this way: Your moisturizer is like a sweater, and your sunscreen is like the coat you wear over it. “It’s your outer protective layer,” says Dr. Zeichner. “You want to make sure that nothing interferes with it.” When you put it on last, the sunscreen can intercept and/or block the sun’s damaging rays before they get to your skin. Also keep in mind that if you apply the sunscreen first, you might rub some of it off when you slather on your moisturizer, which means you won’t get as much protection as you should, says Dr. Marmur.