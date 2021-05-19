Shoppers Report Seeing ‘Brighter, Firmer’ Skin in Weeks With This $25 Serum

Boasting a customer rating of 4.6 stars as of this writing, Auto-Save has been called "lovely" and "amazing" by customers, with one writing, "This serum is true to its name—restoring. My skin looks firmer and more even after just a few weeks. Little fine lines are little and finer! It feels light on the skin but at the same time feels rich and soft. I use it morning and evening and I absolutely love it!"