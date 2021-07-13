Shoppers Say This Under-$20 Moisturizer Plumps Neck Wrinkles Within a Week
As you might be able to tell from recent news, the U.S. majorly lags behind other countries when it comes to regulations around ingredients used in personal care products and cosmetics. The "in companies we trust" attitude has shortcomings, as the new research around PFAs in makeup and hormone-disrupting ingredients exemplifies, but thankfully, some brands take it upon themselves to provide safer options that don't cost a fortune. Just look at Versed, and its anti-aging moisturizer that plumps wrinkles up within a week.
If you're not familiar with the clean beauty brand, Versed launched in 2019 with products priced from $10 to $20, all of them free from parabens, silicones, sulfates, and more than 1,350 other questionable ingredients (meaning it's up to the European Union's more stringent standards. For reference, the E.U. has banned or restricted more than 1,300 chemicals, while the U.S. has outlawed or restricted just 11).
And as the overwhelmingly positive reviews for Versed's Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream make clear, shoppers see anti-aging results that go above and beyond your average moisturizer. "This is my new favorite," writes one person of the creamy, whipped formula. "Wrinkles are plumped up and [my] neck skin appears smoother. This cream works as well as one I've previously used, for one-fifth the price of the expensive one."
To buy: $18; versed.com.
Those effects are thanks to the formula's smart combination of squalane, hyaluronic acid, red algae extract, and vitamin E, along with the absence of potentially-sensitizing fragrance—a mix that has people who've used department store skincare for the last 40 years making the switch, and medical professionals singing its praise.
"I've already emptied one, and am about to empty my second jar of this," writes one such shopper. "I'm a medical aesthetician and can be very picky with my skincare. This moisturizer lays down beautifully, doesn't feel heavy, works well under makeup, and keeps my hydration locked in."
Those with rosacea, redness, dry skin, and persistent flakes find relief from the silky cream, and the lack of sticker shock doesn't hurt. "Best cream for this price tag. This is so luxe for what you pay for," writes a conscientious shopper. "The quality is so wonderful. It leaves a really nice, dewy natural barrier."
Said quality leads both 25-year-old shoppers and their 55-year-old mothers to stock up on the Skin Soak, three tubs at the ready to keep dry skin and signs of age at bay. They're not the only ones invested; in a review titled "more essential than I realized," another shopper recounted how through a recent bout of skin sensitivity, the Skin Soak remained their one calming constant.
"I cannot tell you how many other moisturizers I have been through. I've tried everything from $3 moisturizers, to $50 moisturizers," a last fan writes. "Nothing has helped. NOTHING. This moisturizer hydrates my skin so well, and I'm talking just a pea-sized amount. It looks bomb under makeup, so much that I don't even buy primer anymore, because this is good enough for me."
Plump skin without a lean bank account? Sign us right up.