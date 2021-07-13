Shoppers Say This Under-$20 Moisturizer Plumps Neck Wrinkles Within a Week

As you might be able to tell from recent news, the U.S. majorly lags behind other countries when it comes to regulations around ingredients used in personal care products and cosmetics. The "in companies we trust" attitude has shortcomings, as the new research around PFAs in makeup and hormone-disrupting ingredients exemplifies, but thankfully, some brands take it upon themselves to provide safer options that don't cost a fortune. Just look at Versed, and its anti-aging moisturizer that plumps wrinkles up within a week.