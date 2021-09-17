People Are Seeing Instant Results With This Line-Smoothing Serum—and We Have an Exclusive Sale Code
An anti-aging treatment that's worth its weight in gold is no easy discovery—the claims written on most skincare bottles can often fall short. Therefore, when countless people show adoring love towards one specific formulation, such as the Versed Skin On the Rise Firming Serum, it's impossible not to take note. The affordable serum has been called a "little bottle of magic" by reviewers for its ability to correct a handful of concerns at once.
Over the next several days, Real Simple readers can take advantage of an exclusive sale code for the On the Rise Firming Serum. Save 20 percent on each bottle when RISE20OFF is applied at checkout.
To buy: $16 with code RISE20OFF (was $20); versedskin.com.
Here's why this limited-time offer is not to be missed: The firming serum reverses signs of sun damage, stress, and loss of elasticity almost instantly, according to reviewers. A unique blend of peptides, resveratrol, and vitamin C penetrate the skin's surface to lift sagging skin, plump fine lines, and brighten dark spots. It also leaves a barely-there skin-tightening film after each application, therefore users will notice a firming difference right away.
Shoppers of all ages—from 26 to 72—have seen incredible and "quick results" from using the serum. The non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula has given them soft, supple skin that looks like "glass," and it has even greatly reduced sagging on the neck, too. In fact, so many have come to rely on the serum in their regimen, they've already run through multiple bottles.
"My 72-year-old skin loves this and other products in [the] line," wrote one reviewer. "When I pat this onto clean moist skin, I immediately see results; my skin is firmer, smoother, and feels great. In a world where some skincare companies charge exorbitant prices for their goods, I am glad I found this company. Wonderful products for reasonable prices."
"Holy moly nothing has ever worked this well or quickly for me," shared another. "I have used one to two times a day for about a week and a half. My wrinkles have reduced, even on my forehead. A little goes a long way and it dries in a few minutes... I'm 41 and prone to eczema, [and have had] no problems with flare ups."
The Versed Skin On the Rise Firming Serum is free of parabens, silicones, sulfates, and more than 1,350 other toxins and questionable ingredients, according to the brand. Grab a bottle for $16 with the code RISE20OFF at checkout.