14 Genius Vaseline Hacks That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier
A drugstore product that needs no introduction, Vaseline (which—fun fact—has been around for over 150 years) is a true beauty legend. It might not be the most sexy or glamorous thing in your makeup bag, but its utility makes it an undeniable staple (we all have a jar of it lying around somewhere). The simple mixture of mineral oils and waxes was originally created as a protective barrier to help dry skin heal, but customers soon learned that it does so much more than just moisturize. From removing eye makeup and taming unruly brows to prolonging the life of your perfume, below are 15 hacks that prove Vaseline can be used to fix virtually any beauty problem.
1 Soothe cracked heels
As a shorter woman who owns more heels than any other type of shoe, I can attest that Vaseline is a true footsaver. If your feet are blistered (or looking dry and flakey), spread some petroleum jelly on your feet before you go to bed and cover them with fuzzy socks. Trust, you'll wake up with baby-soft skin come morning.
2 Remove eye makeup
If you don't have makeup remover at your disposal, massage some Vaseline onto your lids and wipe it away using a cotton pad. It can even dissolve the eyelash glue your falsies leave behind. Just make sure to rinse everything with water afterwards to avoid clogging your pores.
3 Keep perfume from fading
Got a perfume that fades too fast? Moisturized skin holds scents better, so rub some Vaseline on your pulse points (wrists, inner elbows, back of the knees, and neck) before you spritz. The petroleum jelly base will help your fragrance last longer.
4 It subs in for lash serum
For longer lashes, coat them with a little Vaseline every morning in lieu of mascara. Not only will this give you a defined, glossy finish (perfect for a no makeup-makeup look), it will leave lash hair conditioned and help them grow faster over time.
5 Prevent nail polish from drying
If you've ever had a nail polish bottle for over a year (aka all of us), you'll know the struggle of the lids drying shut. Spread some Vaseline around the inside of the polish lid for effortless opening the next time you use it.
6 Convert powder makeup products
A smidge of Vaseline is a genius way to transform your matte or powder products into cream formulas. Mix any loose pigments with the jelly to create your own custom cream eyeshadow, blush, or lip balm.
7 Make a DIY highlighter
No highlighter, no problem. Dab some Vaseline on the tops of your cheekbones to create a dewy, luminous glow. (Just be careful if you have acne-prone skin since Vaseline's formula is occlusive.)
8 Fix damaged ends
Your hair ends are most susceptible to drying out due to environmental stressors and heat damage. Rub some Vaseline on the ends as a leave-in conditioner to smooth down flyaways, reduce the appearance of split ends, and inject extra moisture and shine.
9 Prevent skin staining
One of the worst parts about attempting an at-home hair or nail color is the mess it leaves behind on your skin. A light coating of petroleum jelly around your hairline or cuticles will keep dye and polish off of the surrounding skin.
10 Tame your brows
Keep unruly eyebrows in check by smoothing Vaseline over your arches. The petroleum jelly will play the part of eyebrow gel so your hairs don't move throughout the day.
11 Get out stubborn stains
Got a foundation stain that just won't budge? Add some Vaseline to a damp washcloth to lift makeup stains from your clothes and bedding. The oil in petroleum jelly will help draw out other oils from makeup stains, making it easier to come out when you toss it into the washer.
12 Prevent tanning streaks
When self-tanning at home, tanning streaks can seem impossible to avoid. The solution: Rub a small amount of Vaseline on the drier parts of your legs before applying self-tanner. The jelly will act as a barrier to keep the tanner from clinging to any dry areas and producing patchiness.
13 Help earrings slide in
If you have newly pierced ears or don't wear earrings very often, sliding in new earrings can be painful. Rub a pinch of Vaseline over your earlobes and the earring backing to help it slide in effortlessly. If your earring holes are still irritated, the petroleum jelly can also quicken the healing process.