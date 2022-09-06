Vacation's Newest Whipped Cream-Inspired Sunscreen Feels Like a Treat for My Skin

Summer is coming to an end, but it's still recommended to wear sunscreen every day, no matter the season. Even if you plan on spending more time indoors, you shouldn't skip this step in your morning routine. While head-to-toe SPF is an everyday skincare necessity, it's not the most exciting area in any regimen. Luckily, with its latest launch, Vacation Inc. makes sun protection fun rather than a chore.

Since I'm always seeking out new beauty products, the moment I heard about a new mousse sunscreen, I knew I wanted to try it, so I preordered a can. Vacation's Classic Whip SPF 30 is the cure to boring sun protection creams, and features the brand's signature, award-winning scent, which fuses notes of coconut, banana, pineapple, orange blossom, and pool water, instantly transporting you to an '80s poolside. The nostalgic packaging and whipped formula has the look and feel of your favorite dessert topper that's also free of oxybenzone, octinoxate, PEG, and parabens, making it reef-friendly and safe for your skin.

vacation.inc

To buy: $22; vacation.inc.

Packed with hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, shea oil, vitamin E, aloe vera, and banana extract, the water-resistant sunscreen leaves my skin feeling refreshed and hydrated, never greasy. And I don't have to worry about the ozone layer being depleted thanks to Vacation Classic Whip's vegan ingredients and eco-smart propellants.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Hale developed the broad spectrum sunscreen in partnership with the scientists of Honeywell to create an efficient, playful product that gives the experience of real whipped cream, from the retro design to the can's veritable "tilt valve" actuator tip.

To apply, shake the can, turn it upside down, and hit the nozzle with your finger for a star-shaped "lighter-than-air" glob. For each limb, I use the recommended ping-pong-sized dollop and apply it at least 15 minutes before exposing my skin to the sun—for full body coverage, you'll need a tennis ball-sized amount.

Once I swipe it on my skin, it absorbs in seconds without leaving behind an annoying white cast or stickiness like other sunscreens. Its satin finish leaves me feeling like I just applied a nourishing lotion. I also love that the formula is water-resistant for 80 minutes, so I can swim or sweat without needing to reapply vigorously.

Your sun-safe routine can feel like a luxury experience with Vacation's dessert-inspired products. Enhance your skincare routine with Vacation's Classic Whip SPF 30 for a laid-back approach to SPF that feels like a treat for your skin.