Tired Eyes? These Are the 6 Best Eye Masks for Every Undereye Concern

I love myself a good concealer, but on especially tired mornings, it can only do so much. Because the skin under the eye area is so thin, it's easy to see what's going on underneath, aka prominent blood vessels that create a purplish-blue appearance. Add to that allergies, fluid retention from large salt intake, trauma, or lack of sleep, and you have unsavory puffiness and dark circles that no amount of color corrector can seem to erase.
When you need to call in backup, that's when undereye masks come in. Though not intended for everyday use, these Instagram upload-worthy treatments pack a serious punch on swollen mornings and time-pressed SOS moments. Whether you're looking to remedy dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and fine lines, or irritation, we found the best eye mask for every concern so you don't have to.
Not only are these patches golden for bagginess, as the name suggests, but they’re also packed with hyaluronic acid and aloe leaf extract to hydrate parched undereyes. In addition to being totally Instagrammable, the gold foil helps retain heat and prevents the serum from evaporating, allowing for maximum absorption of skin-loving ingredients into the skin.
Dark circles are a drag, but look on the bright side with these illuminating eye gels packed with green tea extract, mulberry extract (an ancient skin brightener), and light-catching pearlescent minerals that give an instantaneous “lit-from-within” glow.
If you’re struggling with redness or irritation, we got just the fix. Unlike the patches in this bunch, this looks more like an eye cream but acts like a calming mask. Just one squirt delivers provitamin B5 and vitamin E, plus innately cooling cucumber juice and caffeine to pacify any swelling.
French beauty products never disappoint when it comes to innovative technology, and these eye patches are no exception. Its formula is enriched with plumping vegetable oils which visibly wrinkles and fine lines, but here’s where it gets interesting: It has an exclusive technology–a matrix of semi-solidified plant oils—that gradually diffuses the key ingredients. The patch itself is therefore “active,” unlike classic patches that get less effective over time. Each box comes with a storing case and six patches that can be rinsed with water and reused three times (refills sold separately).
Rich in caffeine, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, these patches have a triple-acting effect to attack dryness, dark circles, and puffiness.They’re also made of bio-cellulose, a super thin, sustainable fabric that won’t slip and slide, always important criteria in the eye-masking experience.
Get 10 hours of sleep in just 10 minutes with these 100 percent cotton patches, which are saturated in soothing cucumber, caffeine, and evodia fruit to combat signs of exhaustion. At eight sets for $13, it’s our top drugstore pick for best bang for your buck.