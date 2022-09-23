Tula Is Having an Epic Sale on Everything From Best-Sellers to New Releases

It's officially fall, and to welcome the new season, probiotic and superfood-powered skincare brand Tula is kicking off a limited-time sitewide sale. Now through September 28, enjoy 20 percent off Tula products by using code SAVE20 during checkout.

The sale has perfect timing. As the seasons change, our go-to skincare products should change as well. The cooler months bring about different skin concerns, so in order to achieve a balanced complexion in fall and winter, you need products that target those specific issues while also keeping your complexion smooth and hydrated.

Tula was developed by practicing gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj, who studied probiotics for 20 years. The brand believes in embracing your skin as it is by soothing, hydrating, and nourishing it while improving its balance and calming the appearance of irritation using Tula's proprietary probiotic extracts.

Plus, the brand is editor-approved: Real Simple's shopping writers can't get enough of Tula's non-toxic, radiance-enhancing skincare goodies—even those with sensitive skin. If you're new to the brand, now is an excellent time to explore Tula's impressive lineup for less. You can save on best-sellers like the Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm and Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask, as well as exciting newcomers like the already-popular Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint.

Below are our top picks to shop during the sitewide sale. Don't forget to use the code SAVE20 at checkout to save 20 percent.