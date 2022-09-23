Tula Is Having an Epic Sale on Everything From Best-Sellers to New Releases

Save 20 percent on brightening eye balms and potent serums for a limited time.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Published on September 23, 2022

Tula Sale Tout
Photo: tula.com

It's officially fall, and to welcome the new season, probiotic and superfood-powered skincare brand Tula is kicking off a limited-time sitewide sale. Now through September 28, enjoy 20 percent off Tula products by using code SAVE20 during checkout.

The sale has perfect timing. As the seasons change, our go-to skincare products should change as well. The cooler months bring about different skin concerns, so in order to achieve a balanced complexion in fall and winter, you need products that target those specific issues while also keeping your complexion smooth and hydrated.

Tula was developed by practicing gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj, who studied probiotics for 20 years. The brand believes in embracing your skin as it is by soothing, hydrating, and nourishing it while improving its balance and calming the appearance of irritation using Tula's proprietary probiotic extracts.

Plus, the brand is editor-approved: Real Simple's shopping writers can't get enough of Tula's non-toxic, radiance-enhancing skincare goodies—even those with sensitive skin. If you're new to the brand, now is an excellent time to explore Tula's impressive lineup for less. You can save on best-sellers like the Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm and Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask, as well as exciting newcomers like the already-popular Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint.

Below are our top picks to shop during the sitewide sale. Don't forget to use the code SAVE20 at checkout to save 20 percent.

Acne All-Star 3-in-1 Acne Cleanser, Mask & Spot Treatment

Tula Sale
tula.com
$31 with code SAVE20 (was $38), tula.com

This triple threat treatment harnesses sulfur to treat and prevent acne, six probiotic and prebiotic extracts to balance skin, and seawater to tone. You can use it morning and night to soften, soothe, and prepare your skin for a radiant glow.

Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Tula Sale
tula.com
$24 with code SAVE20 (was $30), tula.com

Consider this travel-friendly eye balm if you're looking to tackle fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles. Hyaluronic acid, aloe water, apple, and watermelon are infused into the cooling stick formula for intense hydration, while probiotic extracts and caffeine smooth and tighten the skin.

Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask

Tula Sale
tula.com
$39 with code SAVE20 (was $48), tula.com

Apple, prickly pear, ceramides, and lactic acid work together in this nourishing, moisture-fueling mask. It can also be used as a serum or overnight mask for an extra boost.

Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer

Tula Sale
tula.com
$31 with code SAVE20 (was $38), tula.com

Created to be worn alone or under makeup, the sheer tinted primer is like throwing on a real-life flawless filter, and because it's non-comedogenic, it won't clog pores. Best of all, it's packed with licorice and butterfly bush that will aid in evening out your skin tone over time.

Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Tula Sale
tula.com
$32 with code SAVE20 (was $40), tula.com

With 12-hour wear and buildable coverage, this weightless formula combines serum, sunscreen, and a skin tint for the perfect skincare-makeup hybrid. The diverse range of 30 shades was developed with the help of makeup artists.

Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum

Tula Sale
tula.com
$45 with code SAVE20 (was $56), tula.com

The triple vitamin C complex works with lychee, Japanese mandarin, and mango extracts to brighten your complexion, reduce the appearance of dark spots, and restore radiance for a lit-from-within glow.

