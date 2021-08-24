This De-Puffing Eye Balm Reduces Bags and Circles So Well, Shoppers Say Nothing Else Compares

To say 2021 has been a rollercoaster is putting it lightly, and if it seems like the year's done a number on your sleep, you aren't alone. When things feel completely out of control, skin care offers a soothing few minutes of self-care to reset and prepare for doing your best tomorrow—and if you'd rather not look as fatigued as you may feel, one eye serum is almost as good as eight more hours of rest.