Shoppers Noticed 'Baby Soft' Skin After Using This Vitamin C Serum for Less Than a Week—and It's on Sale

September 12, 2022

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face
Some skincare ingredients are superior to others, and dermatologists agree that vitamin C is one of them. Depending on your skin concern, a vitamin C serum can work wonders whether you're looking to brighten dull skin, boost collagen, fade dark spots, or protect your skin from everyday environmental damage. Additionally, the powerhouse antioxidant can prove even more effective when combined with other equally puissant ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and retinol.

When used daily, vitamin C can "slow down visible signs of aging" and brighten your complexion, celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau previously shared to Real Simple. So it's no wonder that more than 72,000 five-star customers have turned to TruSkin Naturals' Vitamin C Serum, which combines 5 percent botanical hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, vitamin E, and jojoba oil, to make flawless skin achievable. And right now, you can get the serum on sale at Amazon for $22.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face
amazon.com

To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com.

As Amazon's number-one-selling facial serum, more than 11,000 reviewers agree that you don't have to break the bank to find an efficient vitamin C formula. After using it twice daily for a month, one shopper dubbed it "magic in a bottle" thanks to its ability to fade their persistent acne scars, shrink the appearance of their pores, and brighten and smooth their complexion. They added, "I hardly wear face makeup anymore unless I'm going out or for a special occasion."

Another reviewer fell head over heels for the TruSkin Naturals serum after experiencing noticeable results in five days. They explained, "my lines are gone, skin is shining, red spots, irritations, everything is gone!" After working the serum into their skincare regimen, they noticed "baby soft" skin that looked healthier in days.

The editor-approved serum can be used day and night to even out skin tone, soften wrinkles and fine lines, promote collagen, boost radiance, soothe skin, and reduce the appearance of dark circles. TruSkin Naturals recommends applying three to five drops at least once daily, followed by moisturizer for best results. A variety of skin types, including oily, combination, sensitive, dry, and normal skin, can benefit from vitamin C as well as light and deep skin tones. The serum is also cruelty-, paraben-, and fragrance-free.

If you're looking for a potent, plant-based formula that could help you pare down your skincare routine, then you'll love the multitasking TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum. Get it at Amazon while it's still on sale for $22.

