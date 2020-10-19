The Facial Spray With a 10,000-Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock

Between excessive time spent indoors, increased levels of stress, and covering up with face masks, you and your skin have gone through a lot this year. Thankfully, there are plenty of skincare products designed to protect and soothe your face. Based on its track record of selling out and racking up massive waitlists, this facial spray from skincare brand Tower 28 is one of the best.
The simple yet effective mist has sold out three times so far this year, and it’s back in stock after accumulating a 10,000-person waitlist. Moreover, sales for the product have doubled since March. Blame it on an acne-inducing global pandemic, the product’s minimalist ingredient list, or the brand’s growing number of supporters—including celebrity fans, like Kate Bosworth and Olivia Munn, and more than 58,000 Instagram followers—the SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray has become a 2020 must-have.
It’s packed with hypochlorous acid, which is naturally occuring in white blood cells and helps fight off bacteria and inflammation. When sprayed on, it signals an immune boost that tells the body to repair irritated skin. Safe for people of all ages to use, it’s designed to purify and soothe.
The spray is dermatologist-tested and even has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, meaning it’s safe to use on sensitive skin even if you have eczema. And like all of the brand’s non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free products, it’s free of irritants and allergens like talc, essential oils, paraffin, and others.
A majority of customers have left the popular mist five-star reviews. One said, “I seem to have improved ‘maskne’ thanks to SOS.”
Another shopper, who struggles with dry skin and mild eczema, shared: “I am not exaggerating when I say this has done wonders for me… I hope this product sticks around for years to come because I will be purchasing it forever now!”
I tried it out for myself and can confirm it leaves my normal-to-oily skin feeling soft and calm. It’s also strikingly fragrance-free, a rarity when it comes to skincare products.
The product is currently back in stock, but there’s no telling how quickly it will sell out again. Grab a bottle of the popular facial spray today.