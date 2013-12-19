Real Simple Readers’ Hall of Fame Beauty Products
Noxzema the Original Deep Cleansing Cream
Although I don’t use it anymore, we still have Noxzema in our house...my 19-year-old son uses it. The smell brings back memories.
—Tracy Quercia Applegate
Dove White Beauty Bar
It can be used for just about anything: to clean your skin, face, and even on clothes to get a stain out. It’s also universally accepted by men and women alike. I’ve also been known to use it to fill nail holes in my apartment walls before moving out!
—Tricia Barrett
Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder
I love the Asian-inspired gold-and-white packaging and the scent reminds me of Mommy and Daddy going out for a night on the town!
—Bronwen Oakley Jurado
ChapStick
Original black-label ChapStick: Nothing is better at keeping lips soft and smooth.
—Stephanie Auker
Jergens Original Scent Cherry-Almond Moisturizer
It’s a classic and I’m addicted to it!
—Becky Campbell Collins
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
I originally bought it as a soap-free alternative for my babies but ended up using it as a makeup remover. Nothing beats it!
—Natasha Bull
Vaseline Petroleum Jelly
Without a doubt: Vaseline. What was once used on my bottom as a baby is now used to soften my lips and dry winter skin. Perfect for all ages; a timeless classic.
—Meg Dillion
Aqua Net Super Hold Unscented Aerosol Hair Spray
Aqua Net can make hair do absolutely anything.
—Shannon Campbell Haubrich
A+D Original Ointment
Hands down the best ever. I started using it when my daughter was born, 17 years ago, for diaper rash. It cleared overnight. Since then it goes on every cut or scrape that comes in my house. It is great for cuticles, moisturizing lips (especially in the winter when my son licks them raw!); it helps the skin irritation from the sticky part of a bandage. I could go on; this product is truly a godsend.
—Tina Siino Morte
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara
I’ve purchased every brand and price range, and the $5 Maybelline in the hot pink tube still wins.
—Christie Burns
Herbal Essences Shampoos and Conditioners
The smell is heavenly. So many to choose from now as opposed to the original green and not as harsh.
—Cynthia Kondrk
Calgon Ultra-Moisturizing Bath Beads
Calgon, take me awayyy! Of course I mean the bath beads/powder.
—Leighanna Egan
Pond’s Cold Cream for Skin
My grandmother used it and I use it every day!
—Cj Yeoman
Ulta Fabulous Face Pressed Powder and Compact Foundation
They’re amazing. And so much better than more expensive products I’ve purchased. I’m an actor/model, so makeup is very important and I’m very picky about it. This stuff looks and feels great without breaking the bank.
—Whitney Jones
Olay Complete All Day UV Moisture Cream
My 94-year-old grandmother uses it, my mother uses it, and I use it. I expect my children will, too, someday.
—Caroline Kopczenski Joyce
CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser
Where has this been all my life? I have oily, sensitive skin, and this soap is perfect for me.
—Melissa S. Leasher
Burt’s Bees Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream
I’m a mom of three and an ER nurse and wash my hands a billion times a month!
—Wen McKeen Forester
Neutrogena Body Lotion, Light Sesame Formula
Smells so fresh and is so moisturizing! I’ve been using it for more than 10 years and could not live without it.
—Ellen Schildt
Clinique All About Eyes
Nothing else handled the shadows that came from having a newborn.
—Michaela Rydstrom
Waxelene
I use it for dry skin, it gets rid of blemishes quickly, helps protect and heal quickly, and does everything Vaseline can while smelling pleasant and being completely natural (yay, bees)!
—Michelle Woodruff
Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes
Amazing makeup remover, cleansing, and hydrating product.
—Devan Armstrong
NYR Organic Wild Rose Beauty Balm
Every household needs one. Certified organic. No nasty chemicals! Facial wash, mask, for dry lips, heels, feet, elbows, cuticles, burns, sunburns, scars less than a year old, bug bites, bee stings, poison ivy, cold sores, and hot spots on dogs!
—Kristin Mastroleo Keim
“Gee, Your Hair Smells Terrific” Shampoo
Best shampoo ever!
—Christina Petrosian
CoverGirl Eye Enhancers 3-Kit Shadows in Shimmering Sands
My sister and I have each owned it for literally 26 years.
—Meggan Kane Musselman
Burt’s Bees Avocado Butter Pre-Shampoo Hair Treatment
The only thing that makes my hair soft. I’ve been using it for 10 years.
—Rachel Mueller
Make Up For Ever HD Microfinish Powder
Just bought it a few months ago and I can’t live without it now because it takes away any shine, makes my skin supersmooth, and it’s undetectable even in bright lights. Touch-ups are infrequent and it never cakes or builds up. I can now go foundation-free and finally look flawless.
—Sarah Mauro
TRESemmé 2-in-1 Shampoo Plus Conditioner
Can’t do without my TRESemmé shampoo and conditioner. Even buy the travel size when we go on short trips.
—Amy Melchi Pruitt
Aveeno Positively Radiant Brightening Cleanser
I love, love, love it! It’s the only one that works for me and my little ones; we all have wicked sensitive skin.
—Stephanie Donovan
