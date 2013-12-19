Real Simple Readers’ Hall of Fame Beauty Products

Updated August 29, 2014
We asked our Facebook readers: If there were a Beauty Products Hall of Fame, what would you nominate for inclusion? More than 270 readers responded. Here is a selection of their top picks.
Noxzema the Original Deep Cleansing Cream

Although I don’t use it anymore, we still have Noxzema in our house...my 19-year-old son uses it. The smell brings back memories.

Tracy Quercia Applegate

To buy: $5, soap.com.

Dove White Beauty Bar

It can be used for just about anything: to clean your skin, face, and even on clothes to get a stain out. It’s also universally accepted by men and women alike. I’ve also been known to use it to fill nail holes in my apartment walls before moving out!

—Tricia Barrett

To buy: $3.50 for a pack of three bars, walmart.com.

Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder

I love the Asian-inspired gold-and-white packaging and the scent reminds me of Mommy and Daddy going out for a night on the town!

—Bronwen Oakley Jurado

To buy: $6, drugstore.com.

ChapStick

Original black-label ChapStick: Nothing is better at keeping lips soft and smooth.

—Stephanie Auker

To buy: $1.70, walgreens.com.

Jergens Original Scent Cherry-Almond Moisturizer

It’s a classic and I’m addicted to it!

—Becky Campbell Collins

To buy: $7, drugstore.com.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

I originally bought it as a soap-free alternative for my babies but ended up using it as a makeup remover. Nothing beats it!

—Natasha Bull

To buy: $9, target.com.

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly

Without a doubt: Vaseline. What was once used on my bottom as a baby is now used to soften my lips and dry winter skin. Perfect for all ages; a timeless classic.

—Meg Dillion

To buy: $4.50, drugstore.com.

Aqua Net Super Hold Unscented Aerosol Hair Spray

Aqua Net can make hair do absolutely anything.

—Shannon Campbell Haubrich

To buy: $7, amazon.com.

A+D Original Ointment

Hands down the best ever. I started using it when my daughter was born, 17 years ago, for diaper rash. It cleared overnight. Since then it goes on every cut or scrape that comes in my house. It is great for cuticles, moisturizing lips (especially in the winter when my son licks them raw!); it helps the skin irritation from the sticky part of a bandage. I could go on; this product is truly a godsend.

—Tina Siino Morte

To buy: $4.50, target.com.

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara

I’ve purchased every brand and price range, and the $5 Maybelline in the hot pink tube still wins.

—Christie Burns

To buy: $4.50, target.com.

Herbal Essences Shampoos and Conditioners

The smell is heavenly. So many to choose from now as opposed to the original green and not as harsh.

—Cynthia Kondrk

To buy: From $4, walmart.com.

Calgon Ultra-Moisturizing Bath Beads

Calgon, take me awayyy! Of course I mean the bath beads/powder.

—Leighanna Egan

To buy: $6.50, amazon.com.

Pond’s Cold Cream for Skin

My grandmother used it and I use it every day!

—Cj Yeoman

To buy: $8, walgreens.com.

Ulta Fabulous Face Pressed Powder and Compact Foundation

They’re amazing. And so much better than more expensive products I’ve purchased. I’m an actor/model, so makeup is very important and I’m very picky about it. This stuff looks and feels great without breaking the bank.

—Whitney Jones

To buy: $12.50 each, ulta.com.

Olay Complete All Day UV Moisture Cream

My 94-year-old grandmother uses it, my mother uses it, and I use it. I expect my children will, too, someday.

—Caroline Kopczenski Joyce

To buy: $8, pgestore.com.

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser

Where has this been all my life? I have oily, sensitive skin, and this soap is perfect for me.

—Melissa S. Leasher

To buy: $12, drugstore.com.

Burt’s Bees Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream

I’m a mom of three and an ER nurse and wash my hands a billion times a month!

—Wen McKeen Forester

To buy: $13, burtsbees.com.

Neutrogena Body Lotion, Light Sesame Formula

Smells so fresh and is so moisturizing! I’ve been using it for more than 10 years and could not live without it.

—Ellen Schildt

To buy: $6.50, drugstore.com.

Clinique All About Eyes

Nothing else handled the shadows that came from having a newborn.

—Michaela Rydstrom

To buy: $50, clinique.com.

Waxelene

I use it for dry skin, it gets rid of blemishes quickly, helps protect and heal quickly, and does everything Vaseline can while smelling pleasant and being completely natural (yay, bees)!

—Michelle Woodruff

To buy: $7, waxelene.com.

Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes

Amazing makeup remover, cleansing, and hydrating product.

—Devan Armstrong

To buy: $13.50, amazon.com.

NYR Organic Wild Rose Beauty Balm

Every household needs one. Certified organic. No nasty chemicals! Facial wash, mask, for dry lips, heels, feet, elbows, cuticles, burns, sunburns, scars less than a year old, bug bites, bee stings, poison ivy, cold sores, and hot spots on dogs!

—Kristin Mastroleo Keim

To buy: $70, us.nyrorganic.com.

“Gee, Your Hair Smells Terrific” Shampoo

Best shampoo ever!

—Christina Petrosian

To buy: $15, vermontcountrystore.com.

CoverGirl Eye Enhancers 3-Kit Shadows in Shimmering Sands

My sister and I have each owned it for literally 26 years.

—Meggan Kane Musselman

To buy: $4.50, target.com.

Burt’s Bees Avocado Butter Pre-Shampoo Hair Treatment

The only thing that makes my hair soft. I’ve been using it for 10 years.

—Rachel Mueller

To buy: $9, burtsbees.com.

Make Up For Ever HD Microfinish Powder

Just bought it a few months ago and I can’t live without it now because it takes away any shine, makes my skin supersmooth, and it’s undetectable even in bright lights. Touch-ups are infrequent and it never cakes or builds up. I can now go foundation-free and finally look flawless.

—Sarah Mauro

To buy: $34, sephora.com.

TRESemmé 2-in-1 Shampoo Plus Conditioner

Can’t do without my TRESemmé shampoo and conditioner. Even buy the travel size when we go on short trips.

—Amy Melchi Pruitt

To buy: $6, soap.com.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Brightening Cleanser

I love, love, love it! It’s the only one that works for me and my little ones; we all have wicked sensitive skin.

—Stephanie Donovan

To buy: $7, aveeno.com.

