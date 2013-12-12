6 Top Acne-Fighting Products
VMV Hypoallergenics Red Better Spot Corrector
Formulated without benzoyl peroxide, this non-drying, bacteria-killing spot corrector is suitable for even the most sensitive skin, yet it banishes breakouts quickly.
To buy: $25, dermstore.com.
Featured January 2014
Jurlique Clarifying Day Care Lotion
A super-lightweight lotion made with avocado and rosehips oil protects, soothes, and softens without aggravating oily skin.
To buy: $86, jurlique.com.
GLAMGLOW Supermud Clearing Treatment
Cleanse pores and leave your complexion brighter and smoother with a purifying mud mask that can be used as an all-over treatment or a targeted acne-zapper.
To buy: $22, sephora.com.
Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam
Clinique’s gentle but medicated cleanser not only helps clear up blemishes, it also helps prevent any future breakouts. Calms and softens skin, too.
To buy: $21, sephora.com.
Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution
This fast-acting hydrating serum from Kiehl’s contains peony extract to help minimize the dark spots that a bout of acne can leave behind.
To buy: $50, sephora.com.
Boscia Clear Complexion Blotting Linens
For the woman on the go: natural blotting linens infused with salicylic acid to absorb excess oil and refresh skin—all without messing up your makeup!
To buy: $10 for 100 sheets, sephora.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail