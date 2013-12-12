6 Top Acne-Fighting Products

By Rosa Casoni
Updated August 17, 2017
News flash: Plenty of adults battle acne after puberty. If you’re fighting the good fight, arm yourself with these products.
VMV Hypoallergenics Red Better Spot Corrector

Formulated without benzoyl peroxide, this non-drying, bacteria-killing spot corrector is suitable for even the most sensitive skin, yet it banishes breakouts quickly.

To buy: $25, dermstore.com.

Featured January 2014

Jurlique Clarifying Day Care Lotion

A super-lightweight lotion made with avocado and rosehips oil protects, soothes, and softens without aggravating oily skin.

To buy: $86, jurlique.com.

GLAMGLOW Supermud Clearing Treatment

Cleanse pores and leave your complexion brighter and smoother with a purifying mud mask that can be used as an all-over treatment or a targeted acne-zapper.

To buy: $22, sephora.com.

Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam

Clinique’s gentle but medicated cleanser not only helps clear up blemishes, it also helps prevent any future breakouts. Calms and softens skin, too.

To buy: $21, sephora.com.

Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution

This fast-acting hydrating serum from Kiehl’s contains peony extract to help minimize the dark spots that a bout of acne can leave behind.

To buy: $50, sephora.com.

Boscia Clear Complexion Blotting Linens

For the woman on the go: natural blotting linens infused with salicylic acid to absorb excess oil and refresh skin—all without messing up your makeup!

To buy: $10 for 100 sheets, sephora.com.

