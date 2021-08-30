5 TikTok Skincare Hacks That Actually Work—and a Few That Don't—According to Derms

Double Cleansing

Cleansing your skin at least once per day helps keep your skin happy, healthy, and bright. Double cleansing takes the process one step further to ensure you're truly ridding your skin of the day's dirt, sweat, sunscreen, makeup, and grime. "I love this trend," says Papri Sarkar, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist based in Brookline, Mass. "The first cleanse is often with an oil-based cleanser and helps to get stubborn makeup or sunscreen off. The second cleanse washes away any residue that might be left." All skin types can partake in this one. Just make sure you're using gentle, hydrating cleansers that won't strip your skin.