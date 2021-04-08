This $25 Non-Toxic Sunscreen Doubles as a Skin-Repairing Moisturizer

"I cannot say enough good things about this sunscreen moisturizer," shared another. "I have acne-prone, sensitive skin, and I have trouble with a lot of products on my face either causing rashes, burning, acne, [or] clogged pores. Well, I have been using this for about a week or more, and I've had zero issues. It's lightweight, non-greasy, very easy to rub in, and hardly has a smell. Also a great feature is [that] I can keep it in my purse or makeup bag, since it has a locking pump. [It's] also a great base/primer for under makeup."