This $25 Non-Toxic Sunscreen Doubles as a Skin-Repairing Moisturizer

The search for a compatible sunscreen can be difficult—some leave a white cast, while others can cause breakouts or large pores on sensitive skin. Regardless, wearing sunscreen daily is extremely important for keeping sun damage at bay. In fact, as board-certified dermatologist Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, previously told Real Simple, even wearing SPF indoors is a must since UV rays are capable of just as much harm through glass windows. If you've still yet to discover a formula that works for you, one non-toxic, plant-based sunscreen on Amazon just may be the answer.
Thrive Natural Moisturizing Mineral Face Sunscreen contains non-nano zinc oxide broad spectrum SPF 30 that protects against both UVB and UVA rays, and doubles as a skin-repairing moisturizer. The cream's antioxidant-rich ingredients—Costa Rican super-plants, Arabica coffee oil, Wakame seaweed, and Tazman pepper—reduce redness, irritation, and inflammation while mending skin from environmental aggressors and previous sun damage. What's more, the brand's all-natural additives are harvested on rural Costa Rican farms with a mission to improve biodiversity while increasing farmer incomes. All of Thrive's products are reef-safe, vegan, cruelty-free, and GMO-free.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
The sunscreen has earned hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom have sensitive, acne-prone skin. Shoppers love that it sinks into their skin quickly without leaving a white cast, and never feels greasy on oily skin. Several reviewers even said they can apply makeup over it without worrying about it sliding off, too.
"I'm super picky about sunscreen because of my very sensitive skin and eyes," wrote one customer. "When I used this product last week, I was in and out of water and exercising. Typically sunscreen will migrate into my eyes, which causes burning and stinging. Thrive's sunscreen did not cause any irritation, and was lightweight and moisturizing without feeling greasy. It did not leave a white sheen on my skin as most sunscreens do. It's seriously a game changer."
"I cannot say enough good things about this sunscreen moisturizer," shared another. "I have acne-prone, sensitive skin, and I have trouble with a lot of products on my face either causing rashes, burning, acne, [or] clogged pores. Well, I have been using this for about a week or more, and I've had zero issues. It's lightweight, non-greasy, very easy to rub in, and hardly has a smell. Also a great feature is [that] I can keep it in my purse or makeup bag, since it has a locking pump. [It's] also a great base/primer for under makeup."
The brand recommends applying two pumps across the entire face 15 minutes ahead of sun exposure. It should be reapplied every two hours for optimal protection.
Thrive Natural Moisturizing Mineral Face Sunscreen is available on Amazon in a 2-ounce bottle for $25. You can also save by purchasing a pack of two bottles for $45.