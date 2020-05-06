This $7 Caffeine Serum Gets Rid of Puffiness and Dark Circles in Minutes—and It Has 120,000 Fans

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Dark circles, puffy skin, and wrinkles all seem to be so much more defined after hours of tossing and turning, and it’s just not fair. Looking into the mirror after a rough night of sleep can be…well, rough. While you can’t get those restful hours back (if only), you can combat the restless shape your skin’s in.

More than 120,000 Sephora shoppers love the serum for improving the appearance of puffy skin and dark undereye circles almost instantly—and it costs just $7. The Ordinary Caffeine Solution is basically like a big ol’ cup of coffee for your face, which is a new necessity now that quarantine skin is a thing. Customers say the product is “magic,” and one wrote that their “under-eye swelling decreases pretty drastically within five minutes of use.”

The cruelty-free vegan formula is made with green tea leaves and concentrated caffeine, which combine into a lightweight and hard-working serum. All it takes is a few drops to completely reenergize the look and feel of your skin. If only all morning routines were this easy.

Even those who have always had naturally darker undereye circles say the serum helps. “This has been one of the few things that has remedied them,” wrote one shopper. “A low-priced gem.”

Look forward to heading to the mirror in the morning as much as you look forward to pushing “start” on the coffee machine. Shop The Ordinary’s $7 caffeine serum below.



To buy: $7; sephora.com