I'm Honestly Amazed at How Quickly This Serum Improved My Skin

Despite my hesitancy in admitting it, my skin has changed—and it didn't take very long. My early 30s have come with the appearance of under-eye circles, an increase in acne, occasional redness, and some minor fine lines. I was long content to try a mixture of products, but after a single night's use of Tatcha's Repair Serum, I knew I'd landed on a true game-changer. The morning after my first application, I awoke to skin that looked noticeably less red and healthier. My complexion looked far more even, and I especially liked that my sensitive skin was unbothered by the addition of something new. For nearly a month, I've continued to apply the serum nightly. Sure enough, my once-dry skin looks much more hydrated, the redness that once adorned my cheeks has drastically reduced, and my skin looks fresh, healthy, and smooth.