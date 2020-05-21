This Amazing Skincare Set Has Changed the Look and Feel of My Skin in Barely a Month

You know those gifts you love so much that you can’t wait to turn around and give the same thing to everyone you know? The clean, green, and glorious Tata Harper Daily Essentials set is one of those presents (it really makes a quarantine birthday feel special!). This gorgeously wrapped box of luxurious and earth-friendly skincare products—a six-step rejuvenating regimen I would never think to buy for myself—from natural beauty brand Tata Harper, has been my go-to every day since opening it, and my skin has honestly never felt so amazing.

I’m no skincare expert and really don’t splurge on expensive, brand-name eye creams or celebrity-hyped serums. I typically stick to the basics, assuming a multi-step skincare regimen is strictly meant for beauty editors and influencers. This one, I’m telling you, is worth it (go in on a group gift for someone or ask for it as a birthday or holiday treat). Tata Harper products are non-GMO and 100-percent free of toxins, fillers, synthetic chemicals, and artificial scents and colors. All of Tata’s elixirs are crafted with natural, organic ingredients, sourced from 68 countries. “[I]f it’s not available due to a tropical storm, you may notice we are out of stock, because we make zero compromises on our sourcing,” the Tata Harper website pledges.

And that’s just a resume. The application process is the soothing and effective morning skin ritual I’ve always wanted (but have always been too overwhelmed to try to find). Each different formula smells incredible, but not overwhelming (a light rose mist, a fresh herbal serum, a calming lavender face oil); feels phenomenal going on (with dry, sensitive skin, I’m always skeptical of new products); and delivers beautiful results. I can physically notice the difference now: My face feels softer and smoother to the touch, and my complexion is subtly evening out as the pretty green bottles work their resurfacing and revitalizing sorcery.

Tata Harper Daily Essentials Set

For $75, the six-product Daily Essentials set includes travel-sized portions of the Regenerating Cleanser, Hydrating Floral Mist, Rejuvenating Serum, Repairative Moisturizer, Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil, and Resurfacing Mask (to be used once a week). I’m a commitment-phobe when it comes to products, so I love that this kit comes in smaller bottles to test out until you're ready for a long-term relationship (perfect for Tata Harper first-timers, like me). And not that anyone’s traveling at the moment, but these little vessels are perfect for tossing into a bag, so there’s no need to skimp on skincare while on the road.

The routine? I thought it would take forever, but I'm glowing and fresh-faced in minutes—minutes of self-care I genuinely look forward to every morning. First, I apply the gently exfoliating cleanser to dry skin, moving in small, massage-like circles until the product turns an opaque white, and rinse with warm water. Since the cleanser is an exfoliant, and I only like to exfoliate my skin every few days, I alternate using this one with another gentle cream cleanser. Then it's my favorite part: A few luxurious spritzes of the Hydrating Floral mist toner, which smells like a bouquet of June roses and is packed with hyaluronic acid for major hydration. Next, a small pump of the fragrant and hydrating serum applied to my face and neck, and once it's absorbed, another small pump of the nutrient-rich moisturizer. I finish with the pièce de résistance: the small-but-mighty bottle of face oil. Tata recommends adding a few drops to the serum or moisturizer for added hydration, but I like to apply a few drops by itself at the end. And once a week, I use the Resurfacing Mask for an extra exfoliation and radiance.