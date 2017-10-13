Your Survival Guide for Stressed Skin

Even if you’re a world champ at pasting on a smile and hiding how worried you feel, you could be wearing a bad day all over your skin. Stress can cause acne breakouts—this, you know— and flare-ups of skin conditions like atopic dermatitis (a.k.a. eczema), rosacea, and psoriasis. One reason: When you’re under physical or emotional stress, your body’s fight-or-flight response kicks in, which triggers the release of stress hormones. Chronic stress in particular is bad news for your skin because it can increase sensitivity and eventually weaken the skin’s barrier—the outermost layer that keeps water in and irritants out. Result: Your skin has a harder time staying hydrated and healing itself. The deluge of the stress hormone cortisol can also rev up activity in your oil glands, leading to blockages within the hair follicles and creating a friendly environment for acne-causing bacteria. The relationship can go the other way, too: Skin rebellions can tank your mood and self- esteem and make you less likely to participate in fun activities. What proof? A 2014 study from Australia found that people with atopic disorders, such as eczema, have a 59 percent greater likelihood of developing depression, and a 2015 study in British Journal of Dermatology found that psoriasis increases depression risk in women. Still, your skin doesn’t have to be at the mercy of your day (and vice versa). Heed these experts’ advice to help safeguard your skin—and maybe feel a bit less stressed-out in the first place.