This SPF Hand Cream ‘Erases Years’ From Aging Skin, According to Reviewers
Wearing SPF on a regular basis is one of the best ways to prevent aging. You may regularly apply sunscreen to your face, but can the same be said for your hands? The delicate area is one of the first places to show signs of age spots, fine lines, and loss of elasticity—and using excess SPF from your face isn't enough to combat these concerns alone. That's where Supergoop's Handscreen SPF 40 can help; the fast-absorbing formula was specifically made to protect hands from UV and UVB rays.
The sunscreen shields the skin from environmental aggressors while doubling as a hydrating hand cream. With every nickel-sized application, sea buckthorn fruit extract, argan oil, and meadowfoam seed oil deliver lasting hydration to dry hands and smooth over uneven texture. Unlike other sunscreens, reviewers say the lightweight, translucent cream instantly absorbs without leaving a greasy residue or white cast. Several shoppers keep it in their glove compartment to apply before driving, and claim it doesn't make their hands slip on the steering wheel.
To buy: From $14; supergoop.com, amazon.com.
Other reviewers love how the cream doesn't irritate their skin, and is lightweight enough to reapply throughout the day. One person wrote that it "gets the job done in terms of protection, moisturizes thoroughly, and has a subtle, pleasing fragrance."
Another person noticed the product's benefits straight away: "I love this stuff. My hands look instantly moisturized and free of fine lines, erasing years from my overall appearance," they wrote. "I cannot say enough about this stuff. The effect is immediate. I wish I had known the importance of sunblock on the hands when I was younger."
The Supergoop Handscreen SPF 40 is available in two sizes, with prices starting at just $14 for a 1-fluid ounce bottle, and going up to $38 for a 6.7-fluid ounce bottle. The brand says the "large size fits perfectly in your car's cup holder, while the small size is a fab companion for a gel manicure to protect your hands against UV rays."
It's time to show your hands the same care as your complexion. Shop the best-selling hand sunscreen on both Amazon and the brand's website.