Style Skincare Suncare This Shopper and Editor-Loved Sunscreen Brand Is Having a Rare Sitewide Sale Use this code at checkout. Photo: supergoop.com When it comes to skincare essentials, you can't forget SPF. Sunscreen is a year-round necessity for all ages and skin tones, and no one knows that better than the expert SPF brand, Supergoop. If you're looking to replenish your current stock of sun protectors, you're in luck. The internet-loved brand is having an epic Friends and Family sale. Now through September 20, you can save 20 percent at Supergoop by using code FF20 at checkout. It's the perfect time to stock up on fan favorites for less, like the aptly named Glowscreen and Handscreen you didn't know you needed. You can also score a great deal on bundles, too. Say goodbye to unsightly white casts and goopy residue left by other sunscreens. The household brand is widely known for its non-greasy and reef-friendly chemical and mineral sunscreen products that actually feel good to wear all day. Its lineup has been thoughtfully formulated and jam-packed with clean ingredients, so you can seamlessly work them into your beauty routine, like the editor- and celebrity-loved Unseen Sunscreen. 15 Best Sunscreens for Your Face, According to Thousands of Customers Hang on to the summer glow well through the colder seasons with Supergoop's line of internet-favorite best-sellers, and don't forget to use code FF20 to save 20 percent. We rounded up our top picks below. Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 supergoop.com Button: From $16 with code FF20 (was from $20), supergoop.com An everyday sheer sunscreen that protects and plays nice with your makeup? Check and check. "For me, sunscreen and makeup have never mixed well until I tried the Unseen Sunscreen," raved our Associate Commerce Editor, Lily Gray. "The clear formula applies just like a primer, giving me both sun protection and a base for my makeup. It doesn't feel greasy on the skin, and I've even noticed that my pores appear smaller when I apply foundation." Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C supergoop.com From $12 with code FF20 (was from $15), supergoop.com The non-aerosol, water-resistant refreshing mist makes re-upping your SPF simple and a joy to apply. Backed by skin-boosting antioxidants and a solid SPF 50, you can count on this spray-on option to leave you with a radiant glow to the very last drop. It will even hold up post-workout and while swimming. Glowscreen SPF 40 supergoop.com $29 with code FF20 (was $36), supergoop.com Combining the power of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 for hydration and niacinamide to target pores, the dewy counterpart of the classic Unseen Sunscreen can be used alone or as a primer for extra glow. "With the rise of the glass skin trend, I turned to the Glowscreen to give my skin a dewy finish before adding makeup," explained Gray. "It's a little shimmery, but after applying foundation or concealer, the pearlescent tone subsides, leaving my skin looking naturally brighter." (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35 supergoop.com $24 with code FF20 (was $30), supergoop.com In four shades, the non-nano matte setting powder is the best in portable protection and is also great for wearing alone. Our editor keeps it in her purse for on-the-go touch-ups. "It acts as a matte setting powder and a sunscreen thanks to the SPF 35 that I can reapply over makeup every two hours." To prevent the product from slipping from the brush, Gray recommends applying it with a gentle hand. Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum supergoop.com $37 with code FF20 (was $46), supergoop.com SPF joins forces with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C, plum extract, and niacinamide to brighten and even out your complexion. It's also infused with hyaluronic acid and marine extract to boost moisture. And the broad spectrum SPF 40 protects skin from UV rays and even blue light, too. Supergoop! x Gray Malin Everyday Getaway Kit supergoop.com $60 with code FF20 (was $75), supergoop.com The Everyday Getaway Kit packs all your SPF needs in one convenient water-resistant pouch. The original kit sold out last year, but it's back just in time for the mega sale. Everything you need to stay protected all year long is right here, from body to lips to face. Handscreen SPF 40 supergoop.com From $12 with code FF20 (was from $14), supergoop.com Sun damage to our hands is a very common problem, and we often neglect to apply sunscreen to them. In this luxurious, quick-absorbing hand cream, you'll get nourishment and UV protection in a formula that feels good to the touch. Glow Stick SPF 50 supergoop.com $20 with code FF20 (was $25), supergoop.com Don't sleep on this conveniently packaged dry-oil stick to boost your glow with just a touch. No matter where you go, you can add invisible protection and hydration to your face, chest, and shoulders with this mess-free stick. The exquisite dewy finish will make your highlighter obsolete. PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract supergoop.com From $8 with code FF20 (was from $10), supergoop.com This editor-favorite delivers high-performance sun defense for your face and body without any sticky or oily residue. Gray affirms, "This sunscreen is my beachside go-to. It's the perfect barefaced sunscreen for any activity because it's water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. The SPF 50 protects my skin from sunburns, and the gentle formula doesn't cause breakouts." Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 supergoop.com $34 with code FF20 (was $42), supergoop.com This innovative moisturizer and sunscreen combo protects against blue light, pollution, and UV rays, while the skincare ingredients work to repair and balance your complexion. 