6 Hardworking Skin Protectors
For All-Over Protection
Apply Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Light-Weight Body Lotion to smooth and soften skin with deeply penetrating jojoba, olive fruit, and sesame oils.
To buy: $25, kiehls.com.
For Sensitive Skin
VMV Hypoallergenics Creammmy-Rich Intensive Moisture Milk SPF 15 is 100 percent fragrance-free and contains organic extra virgin coconut oil to gently hydrate skin without causing irritation.
To buy: $29, amazon.com.
For Oily Skin
Lightweight Philosophy Hope Oil-Free Moisturizer With SPF 30 leaves skin supple, not greasy, and with a shine-free finish.
To buy: For a similar product, $47, go to sephora.com.
For Dry Skin
Rich in moisturizing beeswax, glycerin, and grapeseed and argan oils, the luxuriant Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Day CrÃ©me SPF 15 instantly sinks in to quench a parched complexion.
To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.
For Pretty, Protected Lips
A sheer wash of Mary Kay Tinted Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15—available in four shades—makes lips look fresh and smooth.
To buy: $13, marykay.com for info.
For Neat Nails
Brush on Zoya Armor Top Coat to fortify fingernails against yellowing UV rays and leave them with a glossy, chip-resistant shine.
To buy: $9, zoya.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month