6 Hardworking Skin Protectors

By Sarah Smith
Updated March 24, 2016
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Kiehl’s
Don’t hide from the sun: Guard your skin with these head-to-toe SPF-rich picks.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

For All-Over Protection

Kiehl’s

Apply Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Light-Weight Body Lotion to smooth and soften skin with deeply penetrating jojoba, olive fruit, and sesame oils.

To buy: $25, kiehls.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

For Sensitive Skin

VMV Hypoallergenics Creammmy-Rich Intensive Moisture Milk SPF 15 is 100 percent fragrance-free and contains organic extra virgin coconut oil to gently hydrate skin without causing irritation.

To buy: $29, amazon.com.

3 of 6

For Oily Skin

Sephora

Lightweight Philosophy Hope Oil-Free Moisturizer With SPF 30 leaves skin supple, not greasy, and with a shine-free finish.

To buy: For a similar product, $47, go to sephora.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

For Dry Skin

Laura Mercier

Rich in moisturizing beeswax, glycerin, and grapeseed and argan oils, the luxuriant Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Day CrÃ©me SPF 15 instantly sinks in to quench a parched complexion.

To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.

5 of 6

For Pretty, Protected Lips

Mary Kay

A sheer wash of Mary Kay Tinted Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15—available in four shades—makes lips look fresh and smooth.

To buy: $13, marykay.com for info.

6 of 6

For Neat Nails

Zoya

Brush on Zoya Armor Top Coat to fortify fingernails against yellowing UV rays and leave them with a glossy, chip-resistant shine.

To buy: $9, zoya.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Smith