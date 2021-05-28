How to Incorporate Sunscreen Into Your Beauty Routine This Summer
If you're not happy with your current sunscreen routine, or—gasp—you've been heading outside unprotected, Simply host Haley Cairo has some suggestions to help you incorporate an easy-to-follow sun-protection routine.
For Haley, that means using multitasking products, like setting powder, lip oil, and even eye shadows that offer SPF protection, without adding extra steps to her beauty routine. To get the best sun protection, choose products that offer broad spectrum coverage, and make sure that you hit everywhere—including your lips, eyelids, and even your scalp.
Related Items
Elta MD UV Clear
If you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, this broad-spectrum tinted moisturizer is specially formulated to reduce the chances of a breakout.
Colorscience Total 3-1 Renewal Sunscreen
This 3-in-1 marvel eye cream helps conceal undereye circles and darkness, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles—and gives broad spectrum sun protection to the delicate eye area.
Colorscience Brush On Sunscreen
Finish off your beauty (and sun-protection) routine with this mineral-based SPF 50 setting powder that's recommended for people with sensitive skin.
Supergoop Shimmershade
Your eyelids are often overlooked when you're applying sunscreen. This creamy, shimmery eye shadow keeps you covered with SPF 30 and soft, luminous color. Tip: Haley also likes to use this as a highlighter on her cheekbones.
Aveda Sun Care Protection
This hair veil adds a layer that can help protect your hair and scalp from sun damage for up to 16 hours. Just reapply after swimming to keep your hair protected.
Coola Liplux Lip Oil
This colorless gloss is perfect to apply over your favorite lip color (or au naturel)—it gives your lips a healthy dose of SPF 30.