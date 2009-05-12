The Best Gradual Self-Tanners
Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer
Moisturize and add subtle color to your skin at the same time with a lotion formulated to work as part of your daily beauty routine. Designed to be long-lasting as well as healthy for your skin, Natural Glow is packed with vitamin E and antioxidents.
To buy: $12 at drugstores and target.com.
Clarins Golden Radiance-Plus Glow Booster
Instead of complicating your daily skin regimen with another step, simply add three drops of Glow Booster to the moisturizer you already use. Then watch as your complexion transforms from pale to glowing.
To buy: $30, clarinsusa.com.
Lancôme Flash Bronzer Self Tanning Body Gel
If you’ve got a beach day ahead and no time to prepare, the Flash Bronzer is the answer to your prayers. With natural caramel extracts, it creates a golden glow in just 30 minutes.
To buy: $42, nordstrom.com.
Neutrogena Micro Mist Airbrush Sunless Tan
The easiest way to get an even, all-over glow: Spray it on. Direct the fine mist of this professional airbrush–type spray wherever you want color and let it dry. That’s it: no streaking, no spotting, no mess.
To buy: $11, at drugstores and amazon.com.