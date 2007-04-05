Best Budget-Friendly Sunscreens
Banana Boat Sport SPF 15
Nongreasy and lightweight, this was definitely effective. “I missed a spot,” reported one Real Simple tester, “as evidenced by my new red splotch.”
To buy: $8 at drugstores and amazon.com.
Featured June 2014
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Stick Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 70
Reach every spot with ease: The convenient swivel stick offers a smooth, no-mess application and a lightweight, very toteable size, so you can reapply on the fly.
To buy: $11, ulta.com.
Banana Boat Protect & Hydrate Clear UltraMist SPF 50+
This nongreasy spray provides even, long-lasting coverage, and with hydrating aloe vera and vitamins C and E, it leaves skin feeling silky, not slick.
To buy: $9, at drugstores and amazon.com.
Australian Gold 30 SPF Lotion With Kona Coffee Bronzers
Natural Kona coffee bronzers give skin a subtle, though temporary, touch of color (it washes off easily in the shower), while kakadu plum extract guards and heals skin.
To buy: $9, at drugstores and amazon.com.
Coppertone Clearly Sheer for Sunny Days Lotion SPF 30
This citrus-scented cream doesn’t streak, smells fresh, and feels feather-light on skin.
To buy: $9.50,drugstore.com.
Kiss My Face Sensitive Side 3-in-1 SPF 30
Packed with protective antioxidants like green tea and skin-soothing oat protein, this nourishing and nonirritating formula is safe to use on even sensitive skin.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
L’Oréal Paris Advanced Suncare Silky Sheer BB Face Lotion 50+
This lightly tinted lotion does it all: moisturizes, evens out blotchiness, and protects your face against fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, a portion of the proceeds is donated to Melanoma Research Alliance.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
