Best Budget-Friendly Sunscreens

By Laurice Rawls and Lori Bergamotto
Updated August 29, 2014
If you’re going to be out in the sun, you have to protect your skin; simple as that. But you don’t have to spend a lot to do so.
Banana Boat Sport SPF 15

Nongreasy and lightweight, this was definitely effective. “I missed a spot,” reported one Real Simple tester, “as evidenced by my new red splotch.”

To buy: $8 at drugstores and amazon.com.

Featured June 2014

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Stick Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 70

Reach every spot with ease: The convenient swivel stick offers a smooth, no-mess application and a lightweight, very toteable size, so you can reapply on the fly.

To buy: $11, ulta.com.

Banana Boat Protect & Hydrate Clear UltraMist SPF 50+

This nongreasy spray provides even, long-lasting coverage, and with hydrating aloe vera and vitamins C and E, it leaves skin feeling silky, not slick.

To buy: $9, at drugstores and amazon.com.

Australian Gold 30 SPF Lotion With Kona Coffee Bronzers

Natural Kona coffee bronzers give skin a subtle, though temporary, touch of color (it washes off easily in the shower), while kakadu plum extract guards and heals skin.

To buy: $9, at drugstores and amazon.com.

Coppertone Clearly Sheer for Sunny Days Lotion SPF 30

This citrus-scented cream doesn’t streak, smells fresh, and feels feather-light on skin.

To buy: $9.50,drugstore.com.

Kiss My Face Sensitive Side 3-in-1 SPF 30

Packed with protective antioxidants like green tea and skin-soothing oat protein, this nourishing and nonirritating formula is safe to use on even sensitive skin.

To buy: $9, amazon.com.

L’Oréal Paris Advanced Suncare Silky Sheer BB Face Lotion 50+

This lightly tinted lotion does it all: moisturizes, evens out blotchiness, and protects your face against fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, a portion of the proceeds is donated to Melanoma Research Alliance.

To buy: $8, amazon.com.

